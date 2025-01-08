Tickets for IBA 2025 are now available online in the shop. A world trade fair for bakery, confectionery and snacks will take place in Düsseldorf from May 18-22, and will be the central meeting place for the global baking industry. At this stage, 95% of the available space has already been booked and over 700 exhibitors from 43 countries have registered. Visitors can look forward to five days full of program highlights and new solutions from the baking industry.

Visitors can now purchase admission tickets for IBA in the shop and choose between different categories ranging from one-day to five-day tickets. To access the ticket shop, visitors register free of charge on the new IBA platform. To ensure that all participants are optimally prepared for their visit to the trade fair, IBA recommends that visitors from countries outside the EU apply early enough for their visa to enter Germany. To ensure a smooth stay at the trade fair, IBA also advises visitors to book their accommodation early in advance. For this purpose, iba has its own trade fair partners whose hotel booking platforms offer individual or group bookings. Further details on travelling to the trade fair and opening times are available online.

Initial information on program highlights and new baking competitions at a glance can be found in the press release "IBA 2025 program highlights."

Network already today on the new IBA platform

Attendees who wants to plan their visit in good time can already register free of charge via the new IBA platform, can network and discover initial content. The IBA platform serves as an extension of the face-to-face event. It enables the dialogue with the baking industry all year round. The goal is to offer registered users personalized content and to easier prepare in advance for the trade fair visit.

‘Baking New Ways’ campaign sweetens the waiting time

If visitors want to shorten the time until the trade fair, they can the inspiring stories of the cross-media campaign "Baking New Ways" online and on IBA's social media channels. Here, people from a wide range of sectors and countries talk about their passion and their path in the baking industry.

