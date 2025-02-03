As much as I would like to, I don’t eat all by myself the tempting treats snack, and bakery producers generously share with me via sample shipments. Sometimes I will put the extra nibbles out at parties, treating guests to a spread of chips, pretzels, cookies, crackers, and other offerings. Most are new to the market; sometimes they’re so new they haven’t even hit retail shelves (being a food journalist has that sneak-preview privilege).

I do have at least a taste of all the samples sent to me. Then, I often donate the rest to charities that assist my food-insecure neighbors in Chicago. Past beneficiaries include the Greater Chicago Food Depository, the pantry in the first floor of the church down the block, and the Love Fridge down the block, where people who can’t get to a food bank during the week can pick up fortifications. Sometimes I arrive to drop off to find the fridge and pantry empty, and I have in the past handed food directly into waiting hands. Once a gentleman accepted some of my cookies and teared up because he hadn’t had such a tasty treat in a long time. Donating there is a humbling, gratifying experience.

In addition to giving generously to this food editor, producers also give to causes when need strikes. Hundreds of thousands of Los Angelenos left homeless and hungry by the recent Los Angeles fire are benefiting from this generosity. Without a pantry to pull dinner makings from, or even a kitchen to cook dinner in, they have all been thrown for a loop and left hungry. Firefighters working long hours to put out the fire also need to eat to keep up their strength.

Early on in the catastrophe, bakery, and snack leaders stepped up to pitch in. Denise Woodard, founder and CEO of national cookie purveyor Partake Foods, happened to be based in the LA area. When the fire hit and the need surged, she put out a call to other CPG leaders on LinkedIn, asking them to help.

“We are safe, and grateful for that and our time together this week,” she posted, “but our minds and hearts can’t help but be with the city of LA, my neighbors and friends, who are collectively living through so much in this moment.”

Donations have poured in to feed the area residents, firefighters from the area and around the world who showed up to squash the flames, and volunteers that came into town to help whatever way they could. Winds have died down and the flames have quieted, but the blaze is still burning, and food is still needed. The situation is shifting, but the need will remain even after all flames are extinguished. To see how you can help—whether it’s with direct product donations, monetary gifts, or volunteer labor—visit the Los Angeles Regional Foodbank’s site,

