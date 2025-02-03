MGP Ingredients, Inc., a provider of food ingredient solutions, has announced the promotion of Michael Buttshaw to president, ingredient solutions, effective January 31.

In his new role, Buttshaw will lead the continued development of the Ingredient Solutions business from operational excellence to financial growth across the business unit's teams, including its research and development, manufacturing, quality, supply chain, and sales and marketing teams. During his more than 10 years at MGP as VP of sales, ingredient solutions, Buttshaw's strategic vision, business acumen, dedication, and leadership helped drive the growth and success of the Ingredient Solutions business.

The Ingredient Solutions business unit produces specialty wheat proteins and starches for the commercial baking industry and beyond, including the Arise, Fibersym, and ProTerra food ingredient lines.

"Mike's deep experience in the food ingredient industry throughout his career, including more than a decade of leadership at MGP, made him an ideal choice for the new position of President, Ingredient Solutions," says Brandon Gall, interim president and CEO and CFO of MGP Ingredients. "Under Mike's leadership, we believe the Ingredient Solutions business will achieve new milestones and further strengthen its position as an industry leader."

Prior to joining MGP, Buttshaw served in food ingredient sales, marketing, and business development leadership roles at Southeastern Mills, Penford Food Ingredients, and DSM Food Specialties. He also spent more than 20 years with Hormel Foods in various leadership positions, including in quality assurance, process engineering, retail sales, and national sales and marketing for its specialty products division.

Buttshaw earned a Bachelor of Arts in Education with an emphasis in Mathematics from Gustavas Adolphus College in St. Peter, Minnesota, and an MMI in Management and Marketing from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management. He is an active member of key industry and professional organizations, including the Institute of Food Technologists and Research Chefs Association.

