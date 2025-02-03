The Almond Board of California has revealed the Almond Leadership Program class of 2025, a group of 18 professionals expected to help lead the industry into the future.

Bayer Crop Science has sponsored the Almond Leadership Program (ALP) for a number of years and is again the sponsor of this 2025 class of next-generation leaders who were chosen from more than 40 highly qualified applicants. They come from diverse backgrounds across the full range of the industry and include growers and processors, sales representatives, agronomists, pest control advisors, supply chain analysts, ag realtors, and more.

ALP began in 2009 and has graduated 244 industry members. Dozens now serve on ABC workgroups, committees and even the board of directors.

“This 2025 class is outstanding. They are bright, accomplished and they care about our industry,” says Rebecca Bailey, the ABC senior specialist who oversees ALP. “This program helps great people become great leaders and our industry continues to see the huge benefits from 16 years of this program. We are certain these 18 people will continue to be great assets and advocates for the almond industry.”

Members of this 16th class – while still working at their jobs – will be immersed in every aspect of the industry, including ABC activities in global marketing, production, nutrition research, food safety and more. They’ll sharpen their communication skills and build lasting relationships with industry leaders, ABC staff, and each other.

“The Almond Leadership Program brings together passionate people from all parts of the industry to learn, collaborate and grow,” says Katie Driver, a class member and technical service manager with UPL. “Through this experience, I hope to gain a deeper understanding of the almond industry so that I can better support the growers, who make it all happen.”

Class members are guided by volunteer mentors – many of them ALP graduates – who will help them develop the skills, knowledge, and perspective to improve their industry and their communities.

"Being a mentor gives me the chance to pass along not just what I’ve learned in the last 25 years as a farmer and a conservation biologist but the new challenges we face every year,” says mentor Christine Gemperle, a grower and member of ABC’s Board of Directors. “I believe this next generation of industry leaders has the ability to take that knowledge and grow an even better future for California almonds."

The leadership program will also offer class members thorough looks at the impacts on the industry of social, economic, environmental, and regulatory issues. In addition, participants will take on a yearlong, self-directed project focused on improving the California almond industry. Some past projects have led to important breakthroughs for the industry.

Leadership class members kicked off their training with a two-day orientation at the ABC offices in Modesto, CA, which included one-on-one talks with their mentors and hearing from ABC CEO Clarice Turner.

Once again, class members will raise money for California FFA, pledging to raise more than $25,000 in scholarships for high school students interested in pursuing agriculture in college. Through the years, ALP has raised more than $320,000 for FFA.

The 2025 Almond Leadership class members include:

Arik Bains of Turlock, a pest control advisor with Wilbur Ellis

Cristal Da Silveria of Modesto, a plant and food safety supervisor with Grizzly Nut

Katie Driver of Woodland, a technical service manager with UPL

Raquel Gomez of Atwater, a technical agronomist with Brandt

Zach Harcksen of Ballico, a pest control advisor with Mid Valley Agricultural Services

Evan Koftinow of Los Banos, an operations manager with RPAC

Laine LaGrande of Colusa, a product and system specialist of high value crops with John Deere

Brenden Lusk of Modesto, an ag realtor with Real Broker

Joseph McManus of Shafter, a farm manager with Wilson Ag

Luis Mendoza of Denair, a sales representative with Syngenta

Rajan Nagra of Yuba City, a sales representative with Flory Industries/COE Orchard Equipment

Crystal Nay of Manteca, the managing editor of Modern Ag Media

Ricky Robledo of Colusa, a sales manager with TRECE Inc

Kiki Sandrini of Bakersfield, a regional sales manager with Chandler Automation

Ranvir Tung of Selma, the general manager of Tung Corporation

Elizabeth Vander Weide of Sacramento, a supply chain analyst for Blue Diamond Growers

Jake Wiley of Chico, a sales manager with ProFarm Group

Bobbie Williams of Tracy, a clinical dietitian and almond grower with Sutter Memorial Medical Center in Modesto and WMD Farms

