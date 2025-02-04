Voodoo Doughnut is returning its Conversation Hearts to stores this Valentine's Day, a collection of handcrafted heart-shaped doughnuts. This year's flavors include:

Chocolate Cherry Cream: A heart filled with cherry cream, dipped in chocolate frosting, and finished with either a sweet or sassy love note.

A heart filled with cherry cream, dipped in chocolate frosting, and finished with either a sweet or sassy love note. Strawberry Fluff: A heart filled with marshmallow fluff, dipped in sweet strawberry frosting, and topped with a love note.

Consumers can indulge in these limited-edition doughnuts at participating Voodoo Doughnut locations from February 11 to February 17.

“Who wouldn’t want a fun twist on the classic Valentine’s candy we all grew up with?” says Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut.

These limited-time Valentine's treats won't last long, so patrons are encouraged to pre-order early by calling the Voodoo Doughnut custom order line at (661) 786-6366.

Related: Voodoo Doughnut gets dirty with chai-flavored treat