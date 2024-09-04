Voodoo Doughnut has unveiled the Dirty Chai Doughnut, a limited-edition item. The Dirty Chai Doughnut consists of a handcrafted shell filled with Chai Bavarian cream. According to the company, the blend of spice and sweetness evokes the taste of its Dirty Chai drink.

Topped with Magic Roast icing—made from Voodoo’s exclusive Magic Roast coffee blend—and finished with a rich swirl of caramel, this doughnut aims to offer a bold yet satisfying flavor experience.

“We’ve always believed that great coffee and great doughnuts go hand in hand, making our Magic Roast the perfect topping for the Dirty Chai Doughnut, creating a flavor experience that’s truly exclusive to Voodoo,” says Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut.

This limited-time offering is available only at participating Voodoo Doughnut locations from September 3 through October 1, 2024.

