Kettle Brand is expanding its product portfolio with one of the most trendy flavors of the last year: Chamoy.

Chamoy’s popularity in American cuisine is surging, with mentions on social media growing 282% over the last two years. As snackers everywhere are enjoying sweet and spicy combinations, the brand is once again pushing boundaries to deliver a flavor that stands out.

Featuring sweet, tangy, and spicy flavor with notes of lime, sweet pepper, and mango in every crunchy bite, new Kettle Brand Chamoy is the brand’s take on the popular Mexican condiment made from fruits, chiles, and spices.

Kettle Brand continues to evolve its product lineup to feature culturally inspired flavors that fans have come to know and love. Kettle Chamoy is the latest addition to this portfolio, which in the past has featured fan favorites like Spicy Pimento Cheese, Spicy Queso, 7 Layer Dip, and most recently, Gochujang.

The new chips will be available at retailers nationwide for an SRP of $5.29 through February 2026.

“Kettle Brand is dedicated to crafting a multi-sensory snacking experience with bold flavors and an epic crunch. Our new Chamoy flavor is no different. We’re proud to offer our take on this popular condiment—a perfectly cooked kettle chip with vibrant, mouthwatering flavor that only Kettle Brand can bring to life," says a spokesperson from the brand.

