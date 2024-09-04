Just in time for fall tailgate season, Kettle Brand is packing a punch with its latest flavor offering: limited-edition Spicy Pimento Cheese, a blend of bold pimento peppers and cheddar cheese flavors cooked into Kettle chips.

Spicy Pimento Cheese joins an artisanal portfolio of chip flavors including past LTOs like Gochujang, Seven Layer Dip, and Special Sauce. Kettle Brand Spicy Pimento Cheese is available for a limited time starting this fall at retailers nationwide for an SRP of $5.29.

“Kettle Brand is known for crafting bold chips with innovative flavors that always stand out. Our newest Spicy Pimento Cheese delivers exactly that,” says Nick Hammitt, vice president of salty sancks marketing, Campbell Snacks. “We are excited to give people something new to snack on just in time for tailgate season.”

To learn more about Kettle Brand, visit kettlebrand.com.

