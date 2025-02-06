Mondelez International's Oreo brand is inviting consumers to create a personalized cookie flavor for the first time ever, with the Taste Twist Digital Experience: Unlock Your Own Taste Twist Cookie.

Just as Post Malone channeled his unique flavor into his own Oreo cookies, starting early February through March 31, cookie consumers will also be able to discover what their musical preferences taste like.

The Taste Twist Digital Experience works by tapping into fans' musical sound, vibe, and rhythm to create a custom one-of-a-kind Oreo cookie flavor such as Mustard & Pickle flavor creme and Salted Caramel & Blue Raspberry Ice Pop flavor creme, based off of their music preferences.

To participate, consumers can scan the QR code on their Limited Edition Post Malone Oreo Cookie Packs (or navigate directly to the landing page at OreoTasteTwist.com). In addition, they can enter for a chance to receive a pack of one of the Taste Twist Cookie flavors and other prizes such as Post Malone Oreo posters, a few of which will be signed.

