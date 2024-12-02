Paris Baguette has revealed its annual holiday menu which features an array of handcrafted cakes, pastries, and beverages to bring the magic of the holidays to life. Available across the U.S. starting December 3, this limited-time menu offers a variety of sweet treats designed to complement festive occasions, including dinners, parties, and gift exchanges.

"This holiday season, we're delighted to offer a limited-edition menu brimming with festive flavors designed to bring the joy and warmth of the season to every occasion," says Cathy Chavenet, chief marketing officer at Paris Baguette North America. "From beautiful cakes for your holiday table to sweet treats that brighten your day, our specially crafted seasonal offerings capture the holiday spirit in every bite and sip."

Seasonal cakes

Available December 3‒5

Nutcracker Strawberry Soft Cream Cake: Three layers of vanilla cake filled with soft cream and fresh strawberries, topped with a holiday nutcracker

Three layers of vanilla cake filled with soft cream and fresh strawberries, topped with a holiday nutcracker Winter Village Chocolate Hazelnut Cake with Nutella : Layers of vanilla sponge filled with Nutella and chocolate hazelnut soft cream; topped with Nutella and a mini–Paris Baguette café

: Layers of vanilla sponge filled with Nutella and chocolate hazelnut soft cream; topped with Nutella and a mini–Paris Baguette café Holiday Red Velvet Cake: Three layers of red velvet sponge, filled with strawberry soft cream and fresh strawberries, topped with a vintage holiday truck

Three layers of red velvet sponge, filled with strawberry soft cream and fresh strawberries, topped with a vintage holiday truck Penguin Pond Chocolate Cake: Three layers of chocolate cake filled with chocolate buttercream, coated in rich chocolate and topped with penguins

Available December 11‒25:

Bûche De Noël (Mocha Yule Log): French holiday classic mocha roll cake iced with chocolate buttercream, topped with chocolate curls and a chocolate gift box

French holiday classic mocha roll cake iced with chocolate buttercream, topped with chocolate curls and a chocolate gift box Mixed Berry Sweetest Gifts Cake: Three layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with soft cream and fresh blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries, then topped with gift decor

Three layers of vanilla sponge cake filled with soft cream and fresh blackberries, blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries, then topped with gift decor Holiday Mocha Cake: Mocha sponge cake layered with mocha buttercream, finished with rich chocolate sauce, gold-dusted sprinkles, and a chocolate gift box

Mocha sponge cake layered with mocha buttercream, finished with rich chocolate sauce, gold-dusted sprinkles, and a chocolate gift box Blueberry Chiffon Home for the Holidays: Three layers of blueberry chiffon cake filled with soft cream, decorated with blueberries and festive chocolate pearls

Festive treats

Available December 3‒January 5:

Pound Cake Loaf: All-butter pound cake loaf, available in Lemon Iced or Chocolate Dipped versions

All-butter pound cake loaf, available in Lemon Iced or Chocolate Dipped versions Peppermint Mochi Donut: Mochi donut topped with peppermint icing, white chocolate drizzle, and candy cane pieces

Mochi donut topped with peppermint icing, white chocolate drizzle, and candy cane pieces Snowman King Cream Donut: Paris Baguette's King Cream Donut filled with vanilla bean custard and frosted with white chocolate

Paris Baguette's King Cream Donut filled with vanilla bean custard and frosted with white chocolate Chausson aux Pommes: French apple turnover made with flaky pastry and sweet apple filling

French apple turnover made with flaky pastry and sweet apple filling Sweet Cream Lattes: Latte topped with sweet cream and dusted with cocoa powder; available hot or iced

New Year cakes

Available December 26‒January 1

Happy New Year Chocolate Mousse Salted Caramel Layer Cake: Three layers of chocolate sponge filled with chocolate mousse soft cream, caramel sauce, and sea salt, wrapped in a chocolate belt, topped with New Year decor

Three layers of chocolate sponge filled with chocolate mousse soft cream, caramel sauce, and sea salt, wrapped in a chocolate belt, topped with New Year decor Happy New Year Strawberry Soft Cream Cake: Our signature Strawberry Soft Cream Cake topped with New Year décor

