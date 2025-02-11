The recent decision to ban Red Dye No. 3 from foods sold in the U.S. was expected, yet some snack and bakery producers (the ones with the artificial coloring on their ingredients lists) will have to pivot a bit before the ruling goes into effect. Companies like fruit snack purveyor Solely—with products containing only a few ingredients and no artificial colors or flavors—are ahead of the game, because their all-natural formulations will not require adjustments to comply with the law.

To learn more about the ruling and better-for-you snacking trends, Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery checked in with Simon Sacal, CEO of Solely.

Jenni Spinner: Solely launched six years ago. and you’ve had some notable growth since your humble beginnings. Could you please share some of the milestones, and recent product innovations?

Simon Sacal: Solely has experienced remarkable growth, and it’s incredibly exciting to see how far we’ve come. In 2024, Americans enjoyed 60 million servings of Solely, and we’re on pace to reach over 100 million in 2025! Our team has done a remarkable job of driving innovation in the snacking category by perfectly delivering against the desire for whole, real foods, convenience, and mouth-watering indulgence. Last year, we doubled down on our award-winning Organic Fruit Jerky line with the launch of four new broadly appealing and exciting varieties: Mango Blueberry, Mango Raspberry, Mango Guava, and Mango Passion Fruit. We also extended our line of the world's first whole fruit gummies with the addition of Mango Strawberry and Mango Blueberry organic gummies. Additionally, to better reflect the bright and vibrant flavor of our ultra-clean fruit snacks, we brought to life a new look to our brand and communications.

Today, Solely is available at more than 30,000 points of retail sale, with a strong presence in retail stores like Whole Foods Market, Target, Sprouts, Kroger, and many more —making convenient, crave-worthy, and clean snacking more accessible than ever. Beyond our products, we’re proud of the positive impact we’re making. Each year, we utilize over 1.6 million pounds of fruit that would have otherwise been wasted, in our convenient shelf-stable products, whilst directly partnering with Solely Certified Farmers in Mexico and Latin America to support regenerative, organic farming practices and the flourishing of their communities.

Our commitment to sustainability doesn’t stop there. We’ve installed over 1,000 highly efficient solar panels, maximizing renewable energy on our production facilities, generating 1 million kilowatt-hours annually. This initiative offsets 416 tons of CO2 each year, underscoring our dedication to creating a greener, more sustainable future.

JS: Please talk a bit about the evolution in consumer desires and expectations around artificial colors, flavors, and other ingredients.

SS: Consumers’ expectations around artificial colors, flavors, and additives have evolved dramatically, driven by a growing awareness of the direct link between diet and overall health. Once satisfied with flashy marketing and “better-for-you” claims, today’s consumers are demanding products free from synthetic chemicals, prioritizing transparency, authenticity, and quality. A study in 2021 showed shoppers now actively avoid artificial ingredients, with 60% regularly checking labels for unfamiliar additives.

This shift stems from increasing distrust of artificial ingredients and a desire for simplicity and safety. Studies linking certain additives, like Red Dye No. 3, to health risks have heightened concerns, and its recent U.S. ban highlights a broader movement: the status quo is no longer acceptable. Consumers are rejecting unnecessary chemicals and looking for clean, real, and whole foods—products shaped by millions of years of evolution rather than artificial processes.

JS: The Red Dye No 3 ban ruling, though probably not a surprise to anyone in the food field, is sending thousands of food manufacturers (including people in the snack, bakery, and candy industries) hunting for alternatives. That’s not the case with you—could you please talk about how Solely and other natural, clean-label companies aren’t scrambling?

SS: The demand for authentic, real food transcends diet fads and trends. While consumers are often bombarded with complex messages around nutrition, they overwhelmingly align on one truth: real, natural foods are inherently good for us. This has fueled a macro shift from “better-for-you” to genuinely “good-for-you” options. As a result, brands that prioritize transparency, sustainability, and simplicity are thriving, mirroring a deeper alignment with evolving consumer values and the push for higher standards in the food industry

Our mission has always been to simplify food and prove that great-tasting snacks don’t need a laundry list of artificial ingredients. At Solely, we’ve built our brand on this philosophy, using only whole organic fruit with just 1-3 ingredients—no exceptions. We’ve demonstrated that you can create delicious and nutritious snacks without relying on unnecessary additives.

As the industry moves toward stricter standards and greater transparency, Solely will continue to lead by example, showing that ‘less is more’ when it comes to real, healthy food.

JS: Could you please talk about some of the options food manufacturers currently with RD3 on their labels have in the coming months/years?

SS: Manufacturers have a few potential paths forward:

Transition to other synthetic dyes Reformulate using natural colors Remove artificial coloring altogether

We strongly advocate for the third option, as it aligns with our belief in real, whole foods. Switching to another synthetic dye merely delays addressing the core issue, as future research may uncover new concerns about the next artificial additive. Reformulating with natural colors is a step in the right direction, but it raises the question of necessity and tangible consumer benefit.

The most meaningful choice is to eliminate artificial additives entirely, embracing the growing demand for 'clean label' products. This approach not only aligns with consumer trust but also anticipates the ingredient restrictions some retailers are already enforcing, paving the way for a more transparent and health-conscious industry.

JS: What advice would you have for a food entrepreneur who is where you were a decade ago—just starting out, making decisions about the ingredients, labels, and other aspects of the products they’re aiming to launch?

SS: For a food entrepreneur starting out, my advice is simple: stay true to your values and focus on creating something that genuinely adds value to people’s lives. Leverage the amazing relationship between nature and our needs as humans, beginning with the highest-quality ingredients you can source. Do what's right for the consumer always and prioritize transparency—both on your label and in your practices. Consumers are more informed than ever, and they’re looking for brands they can trust.

JS: Did you have anything to add?

SS: In recent years, innovation in the industry has slowed, with fewer new products and brands emerging. But that doesn’t mean the industry isn’t ready for transformation. At Solely, we’ve been driven by an unwavering passion to do more for families everywhere—delivering real food solutions that meet their needs.

It wasn’t easy, and many doubted it could be done. Yet, we persevered, harnessing technology—not shortcuts—to create delicious, real food that people deserve, all while making life more convenient and simple.

Now is the time to press on and be part of the food revolution. Together, we can build a brighter, sweeter future for everyone. Let’s make it happen.

