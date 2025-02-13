Quinn, known for better-for-you snacking, is making significant investments in its leadership team and strategic capabilities to drive accelerated, sustainable growth, it says. These moves reinforce Quinn's commitment to mission-driven innovation, operational excellence, marketing, and market expansion.

As part of this evolution, Quinn is announcing key leadership positions:

Heather Cooper joins as chief sales officer, bringing a wealth of experience in scaling brands and expanding retail distribution.

Beth Hunsicker Parker steps in as VP of marketing, poised to elevate Quinn’s long-term innovation, brand presence, and consumer engagement.

Randy Anderson has been promoted to chief supply chain and operations officer, ensuring operational strength to support Quinn’s ambitious growth trajectory.

“These leadership changes mark a transformative moment for Quinn,” says Al Matulis, CEO of Quinn. “Heather, Beth, and Randy each bring invaluable expertise that will enhance our strategic capabilities and accelerate our ability to scale while staying true to our mission.”

Kristy Lewis, Quinn founder and chief visionary officer, emphasized the brand’s continued commitment to purpose-driven growth: "From day one, Quinn has been about pushing boundaries—rethinking classic snacks with better ingredients, more transparency, and a deep respect for the planet. As we scale, it’s critical to have a leadership team that not only understands how to drive growth but also shares our passion for doing things the right way. With these key appointments, we're setting the foundation for the next phase of Quinn's journey."

These leadership investments come as Quinn continues to strengthen its brand, expand product offerings, and scale its retail partnerships.

