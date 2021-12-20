Capitol Food Company, headquartered in Cerritos, California, is proud to announce it has made significant financial investments resulting in improved efficiency in their blending and packaging facility located in La Mirada, CA. CFC is a major provider of conventional and organic ingredients to the food and baking industry throughout the United States.

The Company will continue its aggressive growth for years to come. The improved manufacturing facility is Certified Organic, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, Halal, and holds SQF Certification.

The La Mirada facility has three separate dry blending lines for ingredients, allowing transfer from silo and tank systems for blending. Ingredients may be unloaded from bulk trucks or bulk rail cars. All products are tested for quality before being unloaded. The accuracy of blending and of cost control is paramount. Utilizing ‘Programmable Logic Control (PLC) systems’ recipe accuracy ensures the right product every time.

Packaging options include:

Valve, pinch-bottom double-walled poly lined heat-sealed bags.

Pack sizes from 20 lb. to 55 lb. [9.07 kg. to 25.1 kg.] as well as bag in a box are available.

Dry blending categories include bakery mixes and bases, coatings, breading and batters, drink bases, and flavoring blends. CFC’s dry blending capability is in excess of 100MM lb. [45.4K Metric Tonnes] annually.

The newly installed state-of-the-art flour packing equipment for flour in bags is designed for maximum efficiency and has the capability of packing more than 65MM lb. [29.5K Metric Tonnes] annually. The packing room is equipped with computerized weighing and includes a fully automatic dry blending system.

The facility is also equipped with liquid repacking capabilities and presently packs edible oils, corn syrups, glycerin, and all types of vinegars. Ingredients are repacked into intermediate bulk containers (IBC), disposable totes or steel/plastic drums.

A kosher certified refurbishing and cleaning system allows recycling or reuse of IBC totes. The refurbished ‘liquid packing room’ has effectively doubled its output with regards to blending and packing.

John D. Levi, vice president of operations stated: "As a family-owned company we continue to invest in our dedicated employees. We are also committed to having the latest high-tech’ equipment ensuring that we supply ‘safe food ingredients’ in the most efficient way possible, guaranteeing on-time deliveries and excellent customer service to our loyal customers.”