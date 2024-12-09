Quinn has debuted “PB & J Berry” Pretzel Nuggets, which are certified gluten-free, Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan-friendly, and made without corn, soy, wheat, or dairy. The nuggets will launch nationally at Sprouts in December, and online at Thrive Market come January, with other national retailers to follow.

“Growing up I ate a lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches. My go-to was a mix of strawberry and raspberry jellies, combined with creamy peanut butter on whole-wheat bread. I ate them for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or as an on-the-go snack! It was my fuel during car trips, school lunches, and during the after-school shuffle,” says Kristy Lewis, founder/chief visionary officer of Quinn.

Decades later, this nostalgic flavor was the inspiration behind the company's newest gluten-free filled pretzel nugget, PB&J Berry.

With meticulously sourced ingredients and a bold flavor made with dried strawberry and raspberry for that powerhouse PB&J punch, Quinn is still kicking those “natural flavors” to the curb by focusing on real ingredients, the company says.

