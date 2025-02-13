Mondelēz International, Inc. has released new findings on love, connection, and snacks from its sixth annual State of Snacking report, a global consumer trends study examining how consumers make snacking decisions. In time for Valentine’s Day, the survey results show 71% of global consumers agree that sharing snacks with others is a love language.

Developed in partnership with The Harris Poll, the State of Snacking survey tracks snacking attitudes and behaviors among thousands of consumers across 12 countries. The 2024 survey findings show consumers are increasingly using snacking as a way to express love to others, as well as to themselves:

Snacking is love: Love is expressed in many ways and sometimes, it’s through the simple joy of sharing a snack. Seventy-one percent of global consumers agree that, “sharing snacks with others is my love language” – an 8% increase from 2023. That number is even higher among Millennials and Gen Z respondents.

Snacking is a way to connect: Consumers are increasingly focused on the connection snacking provides, with 64% regularly snacking to connect with others (up 8% from last year). 93% agree they can always find a snack suitable for sharing.

Show yourself a little love: Younger generations are particularly likely to lean into snacking as a form of self-care, with Gen Z and Millennials being much more likely to snack to boost mood, find comfort, and manage stress.

“Food has long had the power to bring people together and foster a sense of connection,” says Melissa Davies, senior manager, global insights and trendspotting at Mondelēz International. “As consumers prioritize making time for indulgence, they’re also making an effort to share that joyful experience with others.”

Mondelēz International continues to lead the snacking industry in adapting to these evolving consumer preferences and working to ensure that every snack provides an opportunity for connection and mindfulness while prioritizing consumer desires. Additional findings from the 2024 State of Snacking report are available for download here.

