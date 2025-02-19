The Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a nonprofit scientific organization committed to advancing the science of food (including snacks and bakery) and its application across the global food system, has announced the return of the Startup Pavilion and Pitch competition (with a few enhancements) to its IFT FIRST Annual Event and Expo, which is being held July 13-16, 2025. IFT FIRST convenes global ingredient providers, business leaders, product developers, food scientists and other members of the science of food community at McCormick Place in Chicago.

The Startup Pavilion, a showcase of up to 100 global food and food tech startups from pre-seed to growth stage, spotlights innovations with the potential to transform the food system.

New this year, Startup Pavilion exhibitors will take center stage as part of the Startup Showcase. Being held on Monday, July 14, and Tuesday, July 15, Startup Pavilion exhibitors will also have the opportunity to make short presentations on the expo floor in front of attendees and investors. This year’s Startup Pavilion is a partnership between IFT and venture capital firm PeakBridge. A member of the Edmond de Rothschild Private Equity partnership, PeakBridge collaborates with leading food corporations, investors, knowledge institutions, and food tech hubs worldwide as part of its commitment to investing in visionary pioneers with scalable, climate, and health-focused technologies in the food sector, from Seed to Series B.

"At IFT, we believe that innovation is key to shaping the future of food. That’s why we’re proud to provide a platform like the Startup Pavilion, where entrepreneurs can showcase their ideas, bring real-world, lasting impact to the food industry, and drive positive change for a more sustainable and accessible food future,” says IFT CEO Christie Tarantino-Dean.

The Pitch, a rapid-pitch competition where startups compete for prizes totaling $15,000, returns once again this year, but in a new format. Rather than the full pitch competition taking place at IFT FIRST, participants can upload a video submission to The Pitch! Portal (submission details can be found here). Submissions are open now and will close on May 1, 2025. Finalists will be announced by early June. Those finalists will then compete on the Taste of Science stage at IFT FIRST on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The virtual semifinal round and the live final round of the competition will be judged by a panel of professionals who represent the vast global food ecosystem, including academia, venture capital, and from funds dedicated to advancing the science of food.

Last year, Scentian Bio, a biotech company utilizing a synthesized insect olfactory receptor biosensor that can measure smell and taste, took home the grand prize of $10,000 for its portable, handheld biosensor, which offers real-time and super-sensitive measurement capabilities to ensure product quality, safety, and sensory satisfaction. In 2023, Helaina, a biotech company specializing in precision fermentation, won the top prize.

This year’s grand prize winner will also appear on IFT’s podcast, Omnivore, and receive coverage in IFT’s Food Technology magazine.

The Pitch is sponsored by the Seeding the Future Foundation, a private, non-profit organization motivated by its core value that everyone should always have equitable access to safe, nutritious, affordable, appealing, and trusted food. The foundation provides seed funding and support to promising ideas and high impact innovations to improve food systems globally, technologies to reduce post-harvest losses in developing regions, as well as foundational work in academia and research.

“It is imperative that we invest in transformative solutions to help us create a safer and more accessible food system. The companies spotlighted in the Startup Pavilion, The Pitch, and the Seeding The Future Global Food System Challenge represent the innovative thinking our world needs to ensure equitable access to safe and nutritious food for everyone, everywhere,” says Bernhard van Lengerich, PhD, Founder and CEO of the Seeding The Future Foundation.

In partnership with IFT, the Seeding The Future Foundation also funds the annual Seeding The Future Global Food System Challenge, which invites scientists, engineers, innovators, entrepreneurs, and multidisciplinary teams to submit their game-changing innovations that will help transform the food system, each competing for a portion of the $1 million that is awarded to Grand Prize, Growth Grant, and Seed Grant winners.

