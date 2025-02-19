Oreo, a brand of Mondelēz International, has introduced two new additions scheduled to hit its portfolio. Oreo Double Chocolate Cakesters will be a permanent product addition; Oreo Golden Birthday Cake is a limited-edition item.

Slated to hit shelves on February 24, Oreo Double Chocolate Cakesters consist of a chocolate-flavored crème filling sandwiched between two soft chocolate snack cakes. The product is intended to play a permanent role in the company’s like of bakery snacks.

Oreo Golden Birthday Cake (on shelves beginning March 3) is an LTO intended to celebrate the birthday of the cookie. It consists of cake-flavored crème, featuring rainbow sprinkles, squished between two Oreo Golden cookies.

Related: Creating cookies based off music taste