Oreo, a brand of Mondelēz International, has introduced two new additions scheduled to hit its portfolio. Oreo Double Chocolate Cakesters will be a permanent product addition; Oreo Golden Birthday Cake is a limited-edition item.

Slated to hit shelves on February 24, Oreo Double Chocolate Cakesters consist of a chocolate-flavored crème filling sandwiched between two soft chocolate snack cakes. The product is intended to play a permanent role in the company’s like of bakery snacks.

Double Chocolate Cakesters Beauty Render - single (1).jpgOreo Golden Birthday Cake (on shelves beginning March 3) is an LTO intended to celebrate the birthday of the cookie. It consists of cake-flavored crème, featuring rainbow sprinkles, squished between two Oreo Golden cookies.

