IBA, a trade fair for the baking and confectionery industry, will take place in Düsseldorf, Germany, May 18‒22, with artisan bakery a key focus. In order to master the current challenges in sales, innovative ideas in the area of shop design are crucial. According to show organizers visions from professional participants and students are being sought in the run-up to IBA in the form of the Bakery of the Future design competition.

The competition is looking for innovative ideas for modern bakeries and creative concepts that will help shape the future of shopfitting. Prizes will be awarded for sustainable shopping experiences. The designs can include a holistic shop concept, from the interior design to the smart integration of modern technologies and environmentally friendly materials. The vision of the bakery of the future could combine efficient working, an exceptional shopping experience, and sustainable thinking. The criteria that are taken into account are innovative interior design, sustainability, technological integration, functionality, and customer experience.

Participants can apply online and submit their vision as a photo or video. The deadline for entries is March 21. The best ideas for the future will be selected by a jury in advance and awarded at IBA. The jury prizes are staggered according to 1st place (750 euros prize money), 2nd place (500 euros) and 3rd place (250 euros). The Audience Award is endowed with a separate prize of 750 euros. The award ceremony will take place on May 10 at 10 a.m. at the IBA Forum.

Conditions of participation are online; trainees, students (e.g. architecture, interior design, carpentry, joinery, marketing, and IT), interested parties, visitors, and exhibitors at IBA 2025 can take part in the competition. Persons who are professionally working in the field of shopfitting cannot take part.

