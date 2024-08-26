Quest Nutrition has launched its Quest Bake Shop line, featuring Chocolate Brownies, Blueberry Muffins, and Chocolate Chip Muffins.

The treats deliver protein while keeping sugar and net carbs low. The new line marks the brand’s first venture into the bakery category.

Each Chocolate Brownie, Blueberry Muffin, and Chocolate Chip Muffin has 10 g of protein, 2-3 g of net carbs, and less than 2 g of sugar per serving. The products include:

Quest Bake Shop Brownies : With 1 g of sugar per serving, these rich brownies offer a balance of chocolaty taste and nutrition for any time of day.

: With 1 g of sugar per serving, these rich brownies offer a balance of chocolaty taste and nutrition for any time of day. Quest Bake Shop Blueberry Muffins : Bursting with sweet and tart blueberry flavor, these muffins contain 10 g of protein.

: Bursting with sweet and tart blueberry flavor, these muffins contain 10 g of protein. Quest Bake Shop Chocolate Chip Muffins: Loaded with rich chocolaty chips, these muffins provide an indulgent experience with less than 1 g of sugar per serving.

“We know that our customers want even more than just great taste—they want products that fit into their active lifestyles and help them achieve their nutritional goals,” says Stuart Heflin, SVP and general manager at Quest Nutrition. “Our new Bake Shop products reflect Quests ethos of being big on protein, low on sugar, and huge on flavor. It’s basically like cheating on bakery treats—or your grandma’s favorite recipe - but packed with protein.”

Products in the new line are available now at Amazon, Walmart, Target, Kroger and many other national and regional retailers.

Related: Quest introduces Strawberry Cake Frosted Cookies