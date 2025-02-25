In two weeks, PACK EXPO Southeast 2025, the newest packaging and processing event from PMMI, will debut in Atlanta. With a sold-out show floor, it will be the most comprehensive show of its type, with more than 500 exhibiting companies, PMMI says. The show will take place March 10-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center.

PACK EXPO Southeast will bring innovations, industry leaders, and technologies across 40+ vertical markets to the Southeast manufacturing region. This is where the future of packaging and processing comes to life, offering media professionals exclusive access to the latest advancements, live demonstrations, and expert insights.

Who will be there:

Thousands of industry professionals across packaging, processing, automation, and supply chain sectors.

Leading exhibitors and technology providers unveiling the latest advancements.

Industry thought leaders and executives sharing insights on trends, sustainability, automation, AI, robotics, and regulatory shifts.

Why attend:

Exclusive Access: Get first-hand coverage of breakthrough technologies, sustainability solutions, and automation innovations shaping the future of packaging and processing.

Live Demonstrations: See advanced machinery in action and explore interactive exhibits showcasing the latest advancements.

Top Industry Experts: Engage with thought leaders and executives to gain insight into emerging trends and industry challenges.

Unparalleled Networking: Connect with exhibitors, decision-makers, and industry professionals driving the next wave of packaging and processing solutions.

Media registration:

Credentialed media receive complimentary access to the show floor and exclusive interview opportunities. To register for media credentials, visit here.

