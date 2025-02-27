A staple in diets for centuries, dairy has been cited among the largest contributors to carbon emissions in food production. On a mission to share sustainable nutrition with the world, Kerry Group, purveyor of taste and nutrition innovation, developed Dairy Taste solutions to help manufacturers reduce their CO 2 footprint and make cost-effective choices in light of supply constraints and price increases.

We recently chatted with Christina Matrozou, dairy taste marketing lead, Kerry, to learn more.





Liz Parker Kuhn: How can snack producers combat dairy supply constraints and the increasing prices of many dairy supply contracts?

Christina Matrozou: The snack industry is certainly not immune to the price fluctuations and supply constraints we are seeing across various other food and beverage spaces. Opting for Dairy Taste solutions can ensure supply chain security and maintain cost efficiency in the highly fluctuating commodity dairy market. At Kerry, our wide range of dairy solutions provide stability and peace of mind for snack producers.

LPK: How can producers sustainably, nutritiously, and affordably reduce the use of fresh dairy, while maintaining a dairy taste?

CM: Reformulating or innovating to meet cost, nutritional, and sustainability targets is no easy task. One of the challenges in reformulation is ensuring that the taste of the product remains authentic. Dairy Taste solutions are specifically designed to replicate the mouthfeel, creaminess, and flavor of commodity dairy products, enabling food manufacturers to reduce volatile ingredients without sacrificing all that consumers know and love.

LPK: How can manufacturers lower fat content, production costs, and CO 2 emissions by using a dairy taste ingredient?

CM: Many consumers are highly conscious of their saturated fat intake, yet they still crave popular dairy treats that have been known to feature high levels of saturated fats. Additionally, with front of label regulations are taking effect across the world, food and beverage brands are looking to limit the amount of fats in their products. Opting for Dairy Taste solutions allow manufacturers to lower the levels of fat, while still achieving a rich, dairy-like taste.

Using Dairy Taste solutions can also minimize the risks associated with the fluctuating costs in the dairy market. Dairy Taste solutions are also often easier to transport and have a longer shelf life, further reducing costs and logistical challenges. By integrating our solutions in their recipes, manufacturers can reduce their Scope 3 carbon emissions leading to more sustainable production. In addition to lowering carbon emissions.

LPK: How can Kerry’s Dairy Taste solutions help with all of the above?

CM: Kerry knows dairy. With over 50 years of industry experience, our global team of food scientists and chefs apply our team’s expertise, proprietary processes in fermentation and enzymology and flavor chemistry excellence to deliver authentic dairy and dairy-free taste solutions. We are a leader in taste having a complete Dairy Taste offering of flavors and dairy ingredients, dairy, and cheese powders. Our world leading formulation and application expertise in Dairy Taste solutions has connected us with manufacturers around the world.

LPK: What products can the Dairy Taste solutions be used for?

CM: From chips and puffs to crackers, cookies, buns, and croissants, we provide a wide range of solutions and applications to suit the needs of manufacturers across the board. No matter the product, if the recipe contains dairy, it can benefit from the use of our dairy taste solutions.

One key example of Kerry’s Dairy Taste solutions assisting manufacturers on the mission to hit their goals is our work with savory, crunchy cheese crackers. Through the application of our Dairy Taste solutions, we can enhance the nutritional value and lower the carbon impact while retaining the crackers’ iconic taste and cheesy finish. Our cutting-edge solutions can be applied to cheese cracker recipes to decrease fat content by up to 11%, and carbon emissions by up to 20%. Another great example is our work with a childhood staple: cheese puffs. As dairy is the key contributor to the carbon footprint of these products, implementing cheese powder solutions can reduce carbon emissions by up to 20%.

Related: Kerry defines GLP-1 consumer segments in report