The Specialty Food Association (SFA) Trendspotter Panel navigated thousands of specialty food products showcased by nearly 1,100 exhibitors from January 19-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Guided by the SFA’s 2025 Trend Predictions, the Trendspotters assembled a diverse collection of products from which seven overall trends have emerged.

“The first Show in the industry’s annual cycle, the Winter Fancy Food Show establishes key emerging trends for the specialty food and beverage market each year. The 12,000 participants who joined us in Las Vegas in January got an exclusive preview of how specialty food makers are responding to shifts in consumer preferences and values,” says Bill Lynch, SFA president. “The Trendspotter Panel came away with exciting findings that range from Instant Global Gratification to the impact of small farms and Hawaii as Terroir. I look forward to seeing how these trends show up across the industry in 2025 and beyond.”

Top Seven Trends, 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show:





Established trends

Girl Dinner 2.0: Snacking remains a strong trend, and the Show featured diverse snacks, including vegan, high protein, functional, luxurious, and crunchy. "Wellness and quick, healthy snack focus will continue to inspire us all,” says Trendspotter Cathy Strange of Whole Foods. “Energy, digestion, sweetness, craving, nutritional impact are key 'ingredients' that support each of us elevating the true you.” Says Trendspotter Mikel Cirkus, “It’s the snap, crackle, and pop of snacks gone wild, and the munchie aisle is rising to the occasion in very creative ways to meet the demand.”

Amza Superfoods Tibetan Tsamba Balls with Oregon hazelnuts

A'Smore Macarons in Raspberry Yuzu and Matcha Caramel

Dixie Grace’s Boiled Peanuts in Original and Spicy

Oegg Inc. Quail Eggs

Rise and Sun/Eddy's Homemade Kitchen, Premium Matcha Popcorn

Kangkong King Salted Egg Kang Kong Chips

Mizunaga Fisheries Company Marusa Japanese "Shirasu" Oil Sardines

Date Better 85% dark chocolate covered dates in Cashew Crisp Lime and Hazelnut Praline

Side Project Jerky Huli Huli Chicken Jerky collaboration with Kiki Aranita

Instant Global Gratification: As predicted for 2025, specialty food makers are reacting to consumer cravings for quick and easy meals from around the world. "Life moves fast, and so do today's consumers—but their tastes are more sophisticated than ever,” says Trendspotter Jeannie Houchins. “Specialty food makers are stepping up, offering grab-and-go and quick-prep options that bring bold, authentic flavors from around the world right to their hands."

Vinker Foods Plant based Crispy Korean Chicken

Nooish Instant Matzoh Ball Soup

JFC International Inc. Lotte Samgak Kimbap in Tuna Mayo and Spicy Tuna

Ottogi Otoki Stir-Fry Cheesy Ramen

pi00a frozen, handcrafted Asian-inspired, and traditional Neapolitan pizzas

YSS Food Corp. Aahana's gluten free, plant-based meal bowls

Xinca Pupusas in Loroco and Cheese, Zucchini and Cheese, Bean and Cheese.

New trends from the show



Hawaii as Terroir: "Hawaiian farms have their own unique, rich terroir—for produce but also animal production too. Hawaii's brands are leveraging the origins of Hawaiian farming, which some may say is underutilized in CPG. Hawaii is thought of for its pineapple and not the meats especially. I see that changing," said Matt Rodbard.

Mauka Meats Wild Harvest Hawaiian Venison Bone Broth

Island Sausage cured meats

Hawaiian Vinegar and Spice Company Cacao Nectar Vinegar

Galleon Chocolate Goat Milk Ube Bar, and Macadamia Nuts covered in Ube Royale

Hawaiian Krunch Company, Granola with purple sweet potato

The Winter Fancy Food Show Trendspotters included Patranya Bhoolsuwan, Emmy Award-winning journalist, founder, and CEO, Patranya Media LLC; Mikel Cirkus, sr. director, global foresight and design, dsm-firmenich; Jenn de la Vega, chef, stylist, cookbook author, trends expert, Randwiches; Jonathan Deutsch, Ph.D., CHE, CRC, professor and director, Drexel Food Lab, Drexel University; Jeannie Houchins, global communications executive; Sarah Lohman, food historian, and author; Matt Rodbard, editor in chief, TASTE; Cathy Strange, ambassador of food culture, Whole Foods; Summer Thompson, senior buyer, Market Hall Foods.

