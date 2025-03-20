Junior Trendspotter Panel reveals Winter Fancy Food Show picks

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) Junior Trendspotter program partnered with 13 graduate students from the University of Nevada Las Vegas (UNLV) William F. Harrah College of Hospitality to identify on-trend products from specialty food exhibitors at the 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show. SFA’s event featured nearly 1,100 companies and thousands of products from around the world and ran from January 19-21 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Guided by SFA’s 2025 Trend Predictions, the students explored trends and products over the three days of the show, bringing their sensibilities as members of the increasingly influential Gen Z to the Show. According to industry research, Millennials and Gen Z will make up 75% of tradeshow attendees by 2030. SFA has been running its Junior Trendspotter Panel initiative since 2020, inviting and elevating the insights and vision these bright young attendees bring to the event.

"We appreciate the opportunity to participate in the Winter Fancy Food Show held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Serving as Junior Trendspotters is a valuable learning experience that provides insights into the latest specialty food and beverage products. Our graduate and doctoral students take part in networking opportunities with a wide variety of businesses and organizations. The exchange of ideas through events such as the specialty food show provides a novel experience in developing new innovations, synergies, and to advance research in the area. The size and scale of the event is very impressive, with well-organized activities," says Joseph Lema, Ph.D., professor.

The Winter Fancy Food Show Junior Trendspotters identified the following standout products, and spoke to their trend-relevance:

2025 Trend to Watch: Girl Dinner 2.0. "The vegan food trend continues to evolve with fusion flavors and new food forms. For example, Pacific Pickle Works has introduced an innovative new product, 'Kimchi meets Pickle,' a cucumber pickle infused with the popular flavors of traditional Korean kimchi. Also, Alle Processing showed its novel vegan food, such as vegan nuggets and vegan pepperoni. These dynamic variations in form and flavor reflect the growing trend of groundbreaking vegan foods, showcasing how the industry should expand its business to the promising vegan market of the future,” says Sooyeon Lee, Ph.D. Candidate.

2025 Trend to Watch: Instant Global Gratification. "Worldwide consumers are increasingly looking for options that fit their diverse cultures and customized eating habits. These changes are driving the trend of innovative food offerings such as vegan ramen, plant-based seafood, and citron spread. Especially inspiring for me personally, is the elevation of Korean inspired foods introduced at the Fancy Food Show and loved by internationals,” says Inyoung Jung, Ph.D. candidate.

The SFA 2025 Winter Fancy Food Show Junior Trendspotter Panel was composed of:

Angelika Bazarnik

Yuze (Crystal) Ji

Miyoung (Sue) Seo

Sooyeon Lee

Inyoung Jung

Xinyue (Cindy) Hu

Victoria Cho

Cheok Kei (Jacky) Wong

Leah Im

Mah Jabeen

Amirah Baruzayq

Maher Aloweishek

Liza Das

"Being a part of this special event is a very informative and valuable experience, as it provides opportunities for us to network with business professionals, share innovative concepts, and gain a firsthand understanding of future food trends," says Yuze (Crystal) Ji, Ph.D. Candidate.

A full Trendspotter Panel report from the Winter Fancy Food Show can be found here.

The next Fancy Food Show will be held June 29-July 1 in New York at the Javits Center and features thousands of specialty food and beverage products from around the world, educational and event programming, and networking opportunities. Open only to qualified members of the specialty food trade, industry affiliates, and media, the Summer Fancy Food Show requires registration and qualification. For additional information, visit specialtyfood.com.

Related: Trendspotter Panel releases top Winter Fancy Food Show trends