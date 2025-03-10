Global, family-owned food company Rich Products (Rich’s) has announced the addition of Dr. Tim Ryan, past president and current Chancellor of the Culinary Institute of America (CIA), to Rich’s board of directors.

Rich’s election of Dr. Ryan to the board of directors comes as the organization embarks on its 80th year. “We are excited to welcome Dr. Ryan to Rich's,” says Mindy Rich, chairman, Rich Products. “A well-known leader throughout the food world, he brings extensive industry experience, an innovative mindset and forward-thinking vision to Rich’s. This combination will be invaluable as we work toward achieving our own bold vision and aggressive growth aspirations.”

Serving as president since 2001, Dr. Ryan was the longest serving president of the CIA, the world’s premier culinary college. In his more than 42 years at the school, he is the first alumnus and faculty member to rise through the ranks to become president. Under his guidance, the institution emerged as a leader in addressing critical food issues, including health and wellness, global cuisines and cultures, food ethics, and sustainability.

Throughout Dr. Ryan’s leadership, the CIA has pioneered professional programs that have redefined the future of culinary education, it says. He expanded the college’s degree offerings by establishing the School of Graduate Studies, introducing a series of master’s degrees, including Food Business, Wine & Beverage Management, and Sustainable Food Systems. Most notably, he launched the first-of-its-kind master's in culinary arts degree, further solidifying the CIA’s reputation as a leader in culinary innovation.

“Joining Rich’s Board of Directors is both an honor and a privilege, and I am thrilled to work alongside such a distinguished group of leaders,” says Dr Tim Ryan, Chancellor of the CIA. “Rich’s has always set a high bar when it comes to innovation and excellence. I’m excited to contribute my experience and passion to a company that continues to think big and push boundaries.”

