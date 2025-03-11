Milton’s, purveyor of better-for-you foods, is expanding into two new snack categories: Pizza Snack Bites and Protein Crackers.

For nearly 30 years, Milton’s has been making better-for-you foods and snacks. Now, the brand is shaking up the snack aisle, entering into two new snack categories across 11 new flavors:

Protein Crackers – A savory, crunchy, 9-10 g protein-packed cracker made with a proprietary blend of fava bean, rice, sunflower, and pea proteins. A better-for-you chip or cracker swap available in Crispy Sea Salt, Everything, Green Chili, Jalapeño, Red Chili, Salt & Pepper, Salt & Vinegar, and Zesty Ranch.

– A savory, crunchy, 9-10 g protein-packed cracker made with a proprietary blend of fava bean, rice, sunflower, and pea proteins. A better-for-you chip or cracker swap available in Crispy Sea Salt, Everything, Green Chili, Jalapeño, Red Chili, Salt & Pepper, Salt & Vinegar, and Zesty Ranch. Pizza Snack Bites – A nostalgic favorite, reimagined with Milton’s signature gluten-free cauliflower crust, real cheese, scratch-made sauce, premium ingredients, 6 g of protein per serving and Certified Gluten Free. Available in Meat Lover’s Trio, Mozzarella & Provolone, and Uncured Pepperoni.

