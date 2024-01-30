Mister Bee Potato Chips has announced a product collaboration with Tudor’s Biscuit World: a new Biscuit and Gravy potato chip. A portion of the sale of every chip bag (now in stores throughout the Mountain State) will support the work of Make-A-Wish West Virginia.

The new Mister Bee Biscuit and Gravy chips are available at the following retail outlets:

Walmart

Kroger

Go-Mart

Par Mar Stores

Piggly Wiggly Stores

Walmart stores carrying the chips include those in Huntington, Barboursville, South Charleston, Hurricane, Cross Lanes, Nitro, Logan, Williamson, Mason, Ripley, and Spencer.

“Our team at Mister Bee is always looking for new and innovative ways to tantalize the taste buds of our customers, and we found a great match in Tudor’s Biscuit World’s biscuit and gravy offering,” says Mary Anne Ketelsen, owner of Mister Bee Potato Chips. “The partnership we have built here is very special, and it also supports a very worthy cause in our communities.”

Tudor’s Marketing Manager, Elizabeth Epling, says, “Our company operates in four states now but our heritage originated in Charleston, and we have a strong commitment to our loyal customers and our philanthropic partner: Make-A-Wish. There is no greater privilege than helping grant meaningful wishes for children who are fighting critical illnesses.”

Jo Beth Smith, who manages the Charleston office of Make-A-Wish supporting youth and families in 23 West Virginia southern counties, agrees. “This is a labor of love for everyone who is dedicated to this organization. These wishes help children build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illnesses. We are so grateful to Tudor's Biscuit World and Mister Bee Potato Chips for helping us to make their dreams come true," Smith says.

Currently, the Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia chapter is one of the most active in the country, having fulfilled more than 21,000 wishes. The Mountain State offices of the 40-year-old organization are located in Charleston and Morgantown.