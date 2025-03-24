Hippeas, Grillo's Pickles debut Dill Pickle Puffs

Grillo’s Pickles, the pickle brand reportedly known for its fresh and crisp spears, is teaming up with Hippeas, the savory snack brand, to create a salty and crunchy treat: Dill Pickle Puffs.

Hippeas x Grillo’s Dill Pickle Puffs are made with BFY ingredients like chickpea flour, rice flour, yellow pea flour, white vinegar powder, dehydrated dill, and garlic powder. The snack is gluten-free, vegan, and has 3-4 g of protein per serving with 3 g of fiber.

Consumers can find the Hippeas x Grillo’s Dill Puffs starting on March 30 available at Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Wakefern, Hippeas.com, and Amazon for $4.29.

