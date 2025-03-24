Hippeas, Grillo's Pickles debut Dill Pickle Puffs
The new snack will debut on March 30.
Grillo’s Pickles, the pickle brand reportedly known for its fresh and crisp spears, is teaming up with Hippeas, the savory snack brand, to create a salty and crunchy treat: Dill Pickle Puffs.
Hippeas x Grillo’s Dill Pickle Puffs are made with BFY ingredients like chickpea flour, rice flour, yellow pea flour, white vinegar powder, dehydrated dill, and garlic powder. The snack is gluten-free, vegan, and has 3-4 g of protein per serving with 3 g of fiber.
Consumers can find the Hippeas x Grillo’s Dill Puffs starting on March 30 available at Sprouts, Stop & Shop, Wakefern, Hippeas.com, and Amazon for $4.29.
