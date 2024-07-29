Hippeas is spreading The Peas & Love with the launch of two new South of the Border-style snacks: Mexican Street Corn and Churro Chickpea Puffs. The two new varieties offer the crunch and authentic flavor consumers crave, but feature better-for-you attributes Hippeas is known for: clean label with chickpeas as the first ingredient, free from the top 9 allergens, and Non-GMO Project Verified. The two new limited-edition Chickpea Puffs are available now at Sprouts, select retailers, and at Hippeas.com.

The new puffs have 4g of protein and 3g of fiber per 1-oz. serving. The flavors include:

Mexican Street Corn: Zesty lime with a "cheezy" vibe

Churro: Lightly sweet with a hint of cinnamon, and crunch

“As demand rises for unique and indulgent flavors, we are very excited to expand our line of Hippeas Chickpea Puffs with these two new flavors,” says Hippeas CMO Julia Hecht. “They’re the perfect snack to brighten up your day - whether you’re at the beach, entertaining, or snacking at the office. Not only are the puffs delicious, but they contain the nutritional benefits of both protein and fiber as well as no artificial colors, flavors, or ingredients of any kind,” she continues.

Hippeas is all about mind, body, and soil. Chickpeas support a healthy and diverse farm by naturally keeping nutrients in the soil, where they should be. Hippeas chickpeas are farmed using practices like conservation tillage to improve soil erosion and crop rotations that improve soil health. Chickpeas naturally use less fertilizer by pulling nitrogen from the air, which helps lower the brand’s carbon footprint.

