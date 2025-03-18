Krusteaz introduces Cheesecake Muffin Mix

Krusteaz, the baking brand with a 93-year legacy of innovation and culinary creativity, is stirring things up again with its latest product launch: Cheesecake Muffin Mix. Recent insights from Datassential reveal that 80% of consumers like or love cheesecake, and Krusteaz is leaning into this flavor preference. The 17-oz boxed muffin mix, which yields a dozen standard muffins with a creamy cheesecake center, starts at around $3.99. Krusteaz Cheesecake Muffin Mix is available now at Kroger and Meijer and coming soon to more retailers.

"We identified cheesecake as an underrepresented flavor in the muffin mix segment, so we developed a product to fill unmet demand and please the palates of muffin—and cheesecake—lovers everywhere," says Andy Heily, president and CEO of The Krusteaz Company. "It's the tasty flavor combination you didn't know you needed!"

These muffins with a cheesecake center defy categorization as an indulgent treat, decadent dessert, or breakfast item. The muffin base has warm notes of vanilla, cinnamon, and honey to mimic the flavor profile of a traditional cheesecake crust. Consumers simply add water, oil, and eggs. For an even richer filling, they can add in an extra four ounces of cream cheese. Krusteaz Cheesecake Muffin Mix has no artificial flavors.

Krusteaz recently launched another innovative new product with its line of refrigerated, pour-and-bake Batters available in three varieties to help makers make scratch-like brownies and cupcakes.

