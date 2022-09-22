In celebration of the brand's 90th anniversary, Krusteaz parent company, Continental Mills, has announced its name change to The Krusteaz Company. The brand was started 90 years ago in Seattle by an entrepreneurial woman named Rose Charters. The name change honors the brand's roots of entrepreneurialism and ingenuity—notably Charters' innovation of the world's first just-add-water pie crust in 1932.

"Our mission as an organization is to build the most beloved and wow-inspiring brands in the industry, including Krusteaz as our flagship brand," said Andy Heily, president and CEO of The Krusteaz Company. "We say that Krusteaz is 'by makers for makers' and our 800+ employees are makers, rooted in a spirit of fierce pride. This name change is as much about honoring our past as it is about looking forward to a future built on a culture of ingenuity that will continue to deliver some of the most beloved and trusted brands."

Known for its pancake and waffle mix, today Krusteaz is sold in every major retailer across the U.S., making more than 100 products including mixes for pancakes, waffles, muffins, quick breads, cookies, dessert bars, cornbread, crumb cakes, and a line of gluten-free products as well as high-protein and whole-grain options.

The Krusteaz Company is also home to more than 150 other quality products, including private label and licensed brands and well-known baking, breakfast and snack brands, including WildRoots trail mixes, Buck Wild snacks, Kretschmer Wheat Germ, Albers Cornmeal and Grits, and Alpine Cider. The Krusteaz Company manufactures at its hometown plants in Kent, Washington as well as Effingham, Illinois, Manhattan, Kansas, and Hopkinsville, Kentucky—known as the Batter Capital of the World.

"What strikes me, inspires me really, is that our first product, the Krusteaz pie crust, hit grocery shelves in the early 1930s, when Seattle was in the grip of the Great Depression," continued Heily. "Ingenuity in the face of challenge has always been our way, and I know today as consumers face pressures from all sides, including rising grocery costs, we want to continue to find ways to inspire them. We are a family of makers, who hopes that when families open their pantries, seeing one of our products is a moment of joy and possibility."

For more information about Krusteaz products, visit Krusteaz.com.