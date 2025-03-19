EquipmentSupplier NewsEquipment Briefs

MoistTech to showcase moisture sensor at SNAXPO 2025

The equipment is designed for integration into existing production lines.

By SF&WB Staff
MoistTech to showcase moisture sensor at SNAXPO 2025

Courtesy of MoistTech

March 19, 2025

MoistTech Corp., equipment provider of moisture measurement and control, has announced it will highlight its IR3000-F moisture sensor at SNAXPO 2025, booth #634. Taking place March 30-April 1 in Orlando, FL, SNAXPO will provide an opportunity for industry professionals to experience firsthand how MoistTech’s cutting-edge Near-Infrared (NIR) technology aims to optimizes snack food production.

The IR3000-F moisture sensor is engineered to deliver accuracy and reliability, ensuring real-time, continuous moisture analysis for a wide range of snack products, the company says. By integrating the IR3000-F into processing lines, manufacturers can enhance product quality and consistency while optimizing oven, dryer, and fryer performance. Maintaining ideal moisture levels is essential for ensuring the desired taste, texture, and shelf life of snack foods.

MoistTech’s non-contact moisture measurement technology is designed for integration into existing snack production lines. Unlike other moisture sensors, the IR3000-F is factory pre-calibrated and requires no ongoing recalibration, ensuring long-term accuracy without maintenance-related downtime. The sensor remains unaffected by variations in product height, color, or ambient conditions, making it a reliable and efficient solution for process optimization. 

For more information, click here.

Related: SNAC International reveals features for SNAXPO25

KEYWORDS: moisture control system SNAXPO

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Related Directories

  • Nordson Measurement & Control

    In-process, real-time gauges and rapid at-line analyzers for sample testing using state-of-the-art Near Infrared (NIR) technology for color, moisture, fat, and protein measurements for snack foods.

  • Focke & Co. Inc.

    FOCKE & CO is specialized on end-of-line packaging solutions, featuring gentle product handling for delicate snack products. The FOCKE Highly Flexible Packer (HFP Base) is the solution to supersede manual case loading at the end of the bagging lines and perfectly fits the pitch of bag makers in snack plant installations. FOCKE & CO is one of the leading manufacturers of packaging machines worldwide. In addition to the headquarter and divisions in Germany, the family-owned enterprise operates sales and service branches on all continents. Since the foundation in 1955, FOCKE & CO has delivered more than 22,000 machines to more than 120 countries.

  • TRICOR Systems Inc.

    TRICOR Systems Inc. The world standard in chocolate temper measurement offers the Model 530 and Model 225 Chocolate Temper Meters to help confectioners achieve perfect chocolate. Visit us at www.tricor-systems.com

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!