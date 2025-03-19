MoistTech to showcase moisture sensor at SNAXPO 2025

MoistTech Corp., equipment provider of moisture measurement and control, has announced it will highlight its IR3000-F moisture sensor at SNAXPO 2025, booth #634. Taking place March 30-April 1 in Orlando, FL, SNAXPO will provide an opportunity for industry professionals to experience firsthand how MoistTech’s cutting-edge Near-Infrared (NIR) technology aims to optimizes snack food production.

The IR3000-F moisture sensor is engineered to deliver accuracy and reliability, ensuring real-time, continuous moisture analysis for a wide range of snack products, the company says. By integrating the IR3000-F into processing lines, manufacturers can enhance product quality and consistency while optimizing oven, dryer, and fryer performance. Maintaining ideal moisture levels is essential for ensuring the desired taste, texture, and shelf life of snack foods.

MoistTech’s non-contact moisture measurement technology is designed for integration into existing snack production lines. Unlike other moisture sensors, the IR3000-F is factory pre-calibrated and requires no ongoing recalibration, ensuring long-term accuracy without maintenance-related downtime. The sensor remains unaffected by variations in product height, color, or ambient conditions, making it a reliable and efficient solution for process optimization.

For more information, click here.

Related: SNAC International reveals features for SNAXPO25