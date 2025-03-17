SNAC International reveals features for SNAXPO25

SNAC International is releasing its features for SNAXPO25, the premier full equipment sourcing expo for snack industry professionals. Taking place March 30 to April 1 in Orlando, FL, SNAXPO25 is set to deliver an immersive experience that blends cutting-edge innovation, industry insights, and networking opportunities.

SNAXPO25 attendees can look forward to a mix of entertaining networking events and fun experiences including:

SNAXPO Golf Tournament

Sunday, March 30 | 12:00 – 5:00pm

Shingle Creek Golf Club

Start off SNAXPO by enjoying this par-72 championship course, featuring 7,213 yards of golf along historic Shingle Creek, with fellow entrepreneurs.

Opening Party

Sunday, March 30 | 7:00 – 9:30pm

Ole Red Orlando

Kick off SNAXPO25 at the Opening Party with networking, heavy hors d'oeuvre, open bar, live music, a memory-making photo booth, branded mocktails and cocktails, and more.

Sponsored by Heat and Control, Ishida, and Rudolph Foods

Exhibit Hall Reception

Monday, March 31 | 4:00 – 5:00pm

Stop in the Startups Hub to connect with fellow industry professionals while sampling the latest innovations from startup snack brands in the Startups at SNAXPO Sampling Showcase.

Flavor Showdown

At SNAXPO’s Flavor Showdown, leading seasoning and flavor companies will compete for the title of best sweet and savory flavor. Attendees will have the chance to sample and vote for their favorite flavors. 2025 challengers include Carolina Ingredients, Chesapeake Spice, Elite Spice, Fuchs Gruppe, Kerry, Land O’Lakes Seasonings & Ingredients, LifeSpice, Malabar Ingredients, McClancy Foods & Flavors, and Wixon.

Sponsored by Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, Elite Spice, Fuchs Gruppe, Kerry, and LifeSpice.

Coffee Shop

Recharge and connect over a complimentary specialty coffee made just how you like it, complete with latte art in the SNAC Engagement Lounge.

Sponsored by Land O Lakes Seasonings & Ingredients

Puppy Lounge

Monday, March 31 and Tuesday, April 1 | 11:30am - 2:30pm

Take a break from the hustle and bustle to enjoy a moment with several adorable rescue pups in partnership with the Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando.

Sponsored by MANE

Selfie Station

Capture the excitement of SNAXPO25 by gathering your team for a group photo to remember at the oversized SNAXPO25! Share your team photo on social media to highlight your brand’s presence at the industry’s must-attend event.

Game Wheel

Spin the wheel for a chance to win 50% off SNX26 registration, gift cards, prizes and more, at the SNX event table within the SNAC Engagement Lounge.

“These features are not just about entertainment—they are designed to drive meaningful business connections, inspire innovation, and create opportunities for brands to showcase their expertise,” says Christine Cochran, president and CEO of SNAC International. “SNAXPO is where the next wave of snack industry leaders come to connect, collaborate, and set the stage for future growth.”

