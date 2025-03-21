Fun Friday: HI-CHEW pop-up, Portillo's Hot Dog High Tea, Mr. Peanut's movie debut, Heinz' potato chip dip

This week's Fun Friday takes off, literally, with HI-CHEW launching a new flavor mix and airport pop-up experience.

As spring break travelers are flocking to warmer temperatures this month, HI-CHEW is launching the HI-CHEW Getaway Mix Layover in the Miami International Airport for visitors to enjoy the new HI-CHEW Getaway Mix. From March 21-31, travelers arriving or departing from Terminal D, next to gates D24 and D25, will be able to sample the new flavors and be immersed in the brand in this limited-time pop-up experience each day from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm ET. Highlights include:

With supersized chewlet-inspired sampling buckets, visitors will have the opportunity to taste the new HI-CHEW Getaway Mix featuring Mango Chamoy, Mai Tai, and Yuzu Lime

Chewbie, HI-CHEW’s loveable official mascot, will be on-site to greet visitors as they step into the pop-up.

A hot air balloon basket photo experience allows visitors to pick a virtual background displaying their dream vacation, and create a digital postcard to share their getaway with friends and family or on social media.

When travelers sign up for the Chew Crew, they will receive a premium Getaway Mix-themed giveaway item of their choice: a HI-CHEW Luggage Tag or HI-CHEW Stickers.

Hot Dog High Tea Presented by Portillo’s, Chain, and Jameson Black Barrel

On March 26, Portillo's, Chain, and Jameson Black Barrel will host a Hot Dog High Tea. After Chicago, the pop-up will move to LA and NYC, as well.

Chain, the Los Angeles-based dining phenomenon known for its elevated takes on nostalgic chain restaurant favorites, is bringing its latest concept, an exclusive Hot Dog High Tea event, to Morgan Manufacturing in Chicago on Wednesday, March 26 at 7:00 pm. In collaboration with Jameson Black Barrel and Chicago favorite Portillo’s, this culinary event will showcase a refined, bite-sized reimagination of eight of Chicago’s most beloved flavors.

The 30-minute dining experience will transform Portillo’s classics into an elegant tasting menu, served on a tiered tea tower and paired with custom-crafted cocktails featuring Jameson Black Barrel whiskey. Upon arrival, guests will check in and be seated for their tea service. Before and after the meal, they will be invited to enjoy a Black Barrel whiskey tasting experience and additional cocktails, with plenty of surprises in store throughout the evening.

Curated by the culinary innovators at CHAIN, the Hot Dog High Tea menu offers a bold reimagining of Portillo’s iconic dishes, including:

The Chicago Pup – A Vienna beef pup on a poppy seed bun, with Chain’s Haute Dog Relish, umami celery salt, and a lil’ dill spear.

– A Vienna beef pup on a poppy seed bun, with Chain’s Haute Dog Relish, umami celery salt, and a lil’ dill spear. Italian Beef & Truffle – Marinated ribeye, truffle giardiniera, provolone, shaved truffles, and Black Barrel whiskey au jus.

– Marinated ribeye, truffle giardiniera, provolone, shaved truffles, and Black Barrel whiskey au jus. BBQ Chicken Tea Sandwich – Smoked chicken thigh tossed in Jameson Black Barrel BBQ sauce on milk bread.

– Smoked chicken thigh tossed in Jameson Black Barrel BBQ sauce on milk bread. Salt & Pepper Pizzelle – A take on Portillo’s crinkle fries, with a savory tomato jam filling.

– A take on Portillo’s crinkle fries, with a savory tomato jam filling. Portillo’s Cheese Gougères – Light & fluffy, brushed with clarified butter and dusted with a tomato & chili spice. All filled with Portillo’s cheese.

– Light & fluffy, brushed with clarified butter and dusted with a tomato & chili spice. All filled with Portillo’s cheese. Chocolate Croissant – Inspired by Portillo’s chocolate eclair cake, featuring a Jameson Black Barrel whiskey eclair filling.

– Inspired by Portillo’s chocolate eclair cake, featuring a Jameson Black Barrel whiskey eclair filling. Strawberry Shortcake Sandwich – Black Pepper Biscuits with a Jameson Black Barrel Whiskey Chantilly.

– Black Pepper Biscuits with a Jameson Black Barrel Whiskey Chantilly. Chocolate Cake – The legendary Portillo’s chocolate cake, topped with a Jameson Black Barrel Whiskey Caramel Glaze.

The invite-only, 21+ event is a celebration of culinary innovation, craftsmanship, and a shared love for Chicago’s most iconic eats.

Mr. Peanut joins the cast of The Electric State on Netflix

Hormel Foods' Mr. Peanut and the world-famous Planters NUTmobile are making their movie debut in Netflix's highly anticipated new film, The Electric State, which debuted on March 14.

Directed by AGBOs The Russo Brothers and starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt, The Electric State is set in the aftermath of a robot uprising in an alternate version of the '90s and follows an orphaned teenager who ventures across the American West with a cartoon-inspired robot, a smuggler, and his sidekick in search of her younger brother. Along the way, she encounters a robot companion, played by Mr. Peanut and voiced by Woody Harrelson. The Electric State is the sixth film out of Netflix and AGBO's ongoing partnership.

A decades-long standard bearer of the Planters brand and a pop-culture staple, Mr. Peanut brings a unique, playful energy to the film while honoring his roots as a classic American icon. Additionally, the beloved Planters NUTmobile — a 26-foot-long, peanut-shaped vehicle — adds another layer of adventure to the story.

Leading up to the film's release, the makers of the Planters brand worked closely with Netflix to curate custom exclusive TV spots. They give fans a deeper look at Mr. Peanut's role in The Electric State and how his character comes to life in the action-packed re-imagined '90s. The ads began airing on March 10 across multiple channels including Netflix's ad-supported plan.

In the :30 spot, the film's robot version of Mr. Peanut is teased with an origin story that lives within the '90s retro-futuristic universe of The Electric State. Starting with a decisive command, we're guided through assembly—handled by a trio of builder bots—to programming of brand personality and knowledge, to ultimately, the robot's awakening, which features a nod to the current Planters brand campaign. The soundtrack of "Dreams" by The Cranberries helps anchor the story in the film's '90s timeline while serving as an emotional driving force.

Heinz launches dip for potato chips

From fries to hashbrowns, Heinz Ketchup and fried potatoes have always gone hand in hand, the brand says. But for some reason, potato chips and Heinz don’t always receive the same warm reaction. Now, the brand is settling the matter with a new, limited-edition offering: Heinz Chip Dip—same ketchup, but now with a wide-mouth jar, perfect for dipping potato chips. The jar rolled out in time for National Potato Chip Day on March 14, and the limited run will serve as a test and learn as the brand considers adding the jar offering to its permanent portfolio.

Some say “potato,” some say “potahto,” but in reality, French fries and potato chips are the same thing: salted, fried potatoes, looking to be paired with the slightly sweet, tangy taste of Heinz ketchup. Yet, while nearly all North Americans regularly dip their French fries in ketchup, less than 10% do the same with potato chips. Heinz is saying “no more!” and created Chip Dip to get fans to try the combo – because if it’s a potato, it has to be Heinz.

Heinz Chip Dip is now available nationwide at HeinzChipDip.com (via Walmart.com) while supplies last. Designed to make trying the combo as easy as “pop, dip, enjoy,” the Heinz Chip Dip offering boasts a Heinz ketchup bottle, a wide-mouthed glass dipping jar, and a bag of potato chips.

Consumers who try the potato chip and ketchup combo are encouraged to share their feedback on social media using #HeinzChipDipChallenge, particularly if they want Chip Dip as permanent addition to the HEINZ Ketchup family. Chip Dip is the latest example of the brand testing small batch innovations with its fans and garnering real-time feedback before bringing products to market widely. Other examples include Heinz “dip & squeeze” packets, which recently became available for bulk sale at Walmart for the first time ever.

Kinder Bueno, college basketball star Dylan Harper reward hoops fans

Ferrero's Kinder Bueno chocolate brand is teaming up with one of college basketball's top stars, Dylan Harper of Rutgers University, to give fans the chance to win big during the tournament with its "Bueno Buckets" program.

Kinder Bueno and Dylan Harper will be rewarding lucky consumers with a year's supply of Kinder Bueno chocolate bars, and it's all based on performance. The number of fans that win will be determined by the team that scored the most points on March 20. 120 points scored? 120 fans win big! Basketball and chocolate enthusiasts can enter to win by commenting #BuenoBuckets and tagging @KinderBueno on Harper's Instagram post announcing the promotion.

No purchase necessary to enter or to win. The giveaway is valid only in the 50 United States and the District of Columbia (and is open only to eligible persons, as specified in the official rules). Official rules in @kinderbuenous bio.