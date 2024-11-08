This week's Fun Friday kicks off with a tasty collaboration between Morinaga America's HI-CHEW brand and Menchie's Frozen Yogurt, with the yogurt purveyor launching HI-CHEW's Key Lime Pie flavor for a limited time. The LTO is now available in participating Menchie's stores nationwide throughout November.

Inspired by the HI-CHEW Key Lime Pie flavor from HI-CHEW Dessert Mix, which launched in January, Menchie's HI-CHEW Key Lime Pie flavor is nonfat and is made with no artificial flavors, no artificial colors, and no high fructose corn syrup.

This is the sixth collaboration between HI-CHEW and Menchie's. The two brands first teamed up in July 2019 when Menchie's launched HI-CHEW Dragon Fruit, inspired by the HI-CHEW Dragon Fruit flavor. In 2020, Menchie's unveiled two flavors, HI-CHEW Mango and HI-CHEW Passion Fruit, which could be enjoyed on their own or swirled together to create the flavor of HI-CHEW Tropical Smoothie. Then for National Candy Month in June 2022, Menchie's created a sweet and sour HI-CHEW Rainbow Sherbet Flavor in celebration of HI-CHEW's Fantasy Mix. Most recently in 2023, Menchie's brought back its HI-CHEW Raspberry flavor for a limited time, which first launched in July 2021.

Tonya's Cream Cheese Pound Cake selected as one of Oprah's Favorite Things

Tonya Council, the baker and entrepreneur behind Tonya's Cookies, announced that her Cream Cheese Pound Cake is included in 2024 Oprah's Favorite Things holiday gifts list featured on OprahDaily.com and in Oprah Daily's special print 2024 Holiday Edition, on newsstands nationwide on November 12.

Oprah's Favorite Things list is a holiday shopping guide that features gadgets, sustainable goods, desserts, and the finds in home, fashion, and beauty, with 51 gifts under $50. For more than 25 years, the brand has showcased must-give gifts for the holidays, often serving as a launch pad for small businesses and highlighting the inspiring stories of the owners behind the products.

This is the second time that one of Council's creations has been honored with a place on Oprah's coveted list, following the success of her Pecan Crisp Cookies in 2021.

This year, most gifts have been selected from inspiring small businesses, including women-owned, Black-owned, and other minority businesses around the country. Council has been a familiar name in the Chapel Hill area for years, most recently opening Tonya's Cookies & Bake Shop in 2023. The bakery offers a variety of handcrafted sweets, including her award-winning Pecan Crisp Cookies, cakes, and other baked goods.

Reportedly known for its rich, buttery flavor and perfectly moist texture, Tonya's Pound Cake is made with cream cheese and infused with a hint of lemon. Council has put her own twist on the original recipe from her grandmother, the late Mildred Council ("Mama Dip"), making it an authentic yet personal Southern dessert experience.

Tonya's Cream Cheese Pound Cake will be available for purchase in store and online at Tonya's Cookies and Bake Shop, at Sweet Tea & Cornbread in Raleigh's Crabtree Valley Mall, and in the Oprah's Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon's store at amazon.com/oprah, as well as via the Amazon shopping app. A special Mini Pound Cake and Pecan Crisp Cookie Duo will also be available in store and online at Tonya's Cookies and Bake Shop.

Pinkbox Doughnuts introduces Pumpkin Roll as November Doughnut of the Month

Pinkbox Doughnuts has debuted its Pumpkin Roll as the doughnut of the month for November, as well as four special doughnuts created to cheer on the Vegas Golden Knights this hockey season.

Celebrating the flavors of autumn, the Pumpkin Roll is a cinnamon roll covered in house-made pumpkin icing and topped with pralines. It will be available at all shops and for online orders until Nov. 29.

Pinkbox Doughnuts will also offer four specialty doughnuts to celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights.

Available at all shops and for pre-order online, the Hockey Puck is a chocolate frosted glazed chocolate cake filled with white whip and topped with a collectible VGK poker chip.

Three other specialty Vegas Golden Knights doughnuts will be available for pre-order online only:

Ice Rink – a white frosted raised bar with white whip and topped with hockey rink décor.

VGK – a white frosted raised doughnut topped with VGK logo with VGK sprinkles.

Put Me In Coach – a glazed vanilla cake topped with vanilla buttercream and covered in maple icing with candy décor, a facemask, and an official VGK flag.

Adidas Basketball, Donovan Mitchell team up with Haribo on LTO footwear collection

Adidas Basketball has unveiled a limited-edition D.O.N. Issue #6 co-designed with Haribo as an ode to Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell’s love for the gummy brand.

Drawing on Mitchell’s life-long sweet spot for Haribo gummies, specifically Goldbears, which has accompanied him from childhood to college and now in between basketball games, the collaboration aims to share the childlike joy Haribo has always brought Mitchell with his fans worldwide.

The D.O.N. Issue #6 represents Mitchell’s “Determination Over Negativity” mantra and inspires overlooked athletes to trust their game. The silhouette is built for enhanced lockdown and lightweight comfort, complete with cushioning for explosive moves on and off the court.

D.O.N. Issue #6 x HARIBO will be available in red, as well as white with red and green accents on both shoes. These colorways are inspired by Mitchell’s most loved Haribo Goldbears flavors: Raspberry (red), Pineapple (white), and Strawberry (green).

In honor of the new co-designed collection, Haribo created 2,500 custom bags of Goldbears as a one-of-a-kind gift to Mitchell. His "Spida’s Picks" Goldbears feature a bespoke mix of the five-time NBA all-star’s favorite Goldbears flavors, celebrating this collaboration with his own personal version of the Haribo treat.

D.O.N. Issue #6 x HARIBO retails for $130 and is now available on adidas.com and at select Adidas stores, as well as at select retailers.

IT'SUGAR debuts enhanced bulk experience with "Chews-Your-Mix" customizable candy options

IT’SUGAR, one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the U.S., is debuting an enhanced bulk candy experience in stores in honor of National Candy Day. The innovative “Chews-Your-Mix” candy experience gives customers more options than ever to personalize their candy selections, expanding beyond IT’SUGAR’s traditional candy bags to include a variety of new fillable candy vessels.

IT’SUGAR has built a reputation for offering one of the largest candy assortments available by the pound, with some locations featuring more than 200 varieties of sours, gummies, chocolates, and even licensed treats. Part of the fun of visiting IT’SUGAR is the ability to craft a personalized candy mix, giving guests the freedom to curate their ultimate selection of sweets. This experience has become a popular trend on social media, with fans sharing their candy combinations using the #CandyTok hashtag, further spotlighting the joy of candy customization.

IT’SUGAR takes this experience to new heights by introducing a collection of customizable, giftable candy containers, perfect for every candy lover. Guests can now choose from: