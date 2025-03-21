SNAXPO 2025 showcases trends, technology, and innovations

The 2025 iteration of SNAXPO aims to bring the snack industry together. The conference, hosted by SNAC International, will gather snack producers and suppliers who are looking for the latest and greatest innovations in the business.

About the show

“SNAXPO is the premier trade show for the snack industry, bringing together the full spectrum of snack manufacturers, suppliers, and industry experts to showcase the latest innovations, trends, and technologies,” says David Walsh, VP membership and communications, SNAC International.

SNAXPO is designed to be the ultimate destination for businesses looking to grow, connect, and stay ahead in the ever-evolving snack sector, he notes.

“The show features an expansive exhibit hall filled with cutting-edge equipment, ingredients, and packaging solutions, along with educational sessions led by industry thought leaders. Attendees can expect a dynamic environment where they can explore new product ideas, form strategic partnerships, and gain insights into the trends shaping the future of snacking,” Walsh advises. “Whether you’re a startup looking to break into the market or an established brand aiming to stay competitive, SNAXPO provides unparalleled opportunities to network, learn, and discover the next big thing in snacks.”

Themes

“This year’s SNAXPO is all about taking the snack industry to the next level with our theme, SNAX to the MAX,” Walsh adds. “That means maximizing innovation, maximizing connections, and maximizing growth for businesses across the snack supply chain.”

According to Walsh, key themes for this year’s event include:

Innovation at every level: From cutting-edge ingredients and state-of-the-art processing equipment to breakthrough packaging and sustainability solutions, SNAXPO is where the latest advancements in snacking come to life, he says. Attendees will discover what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead of consumer trends.

From cutting-edge ingredients and state-of-the-art processing equipment to breakthrough packaging and sustainability solutions, SNAXPO is where the latest advancements in snacking come to life, he says. Attendees will discover what’s next for the industry and how to stay ahead of consumer trends. Market-driven insights: Understanding the evolving snacking landscape is critical for success. Educational sessions will focus on key trends such as better-for-you snacking, flavor innovation, plant-based and protein-rich options, and the impact of AI and automation on production.

Understanding the evolving snacking landscape is critical for success. Educational sessions will focus on key trends such as better-for-you snacking, flavor innovation, plant-based and protein-rich options, and the impact of AI and automation on production. Business growth and partnerships: SNAXPO is designed to be a catalyst for industry relationships, whether it's connecting with leading suppliers, forming strategic partnerships, or exploring new distribution opportunities.

Sustainability and supply chain resilience: With increasing consumer demand for sustainable products and greater supply chain efficiency, SNAXPO will highlight solutions that help manufacturers minimize waste, improve sourcing, and optimize production.

Maximizing member value: As SNAC International’s signature trade show, SNAXPO is more than just a business event—it’s a hub for industry professionals to exchange ideas, solve challenges, and position their brands for long-term success.

“This year, we’re bringing SNAX to the MAX by delivering an even bigger, more dynamic experience that helps attendees drive their businesses forward,” Walsh finishes.

What’s new

“As we move further from the pandemic, we’ve placed a renewed focus on making SNAXPO a global destination,” relates Walsh. “We’ve invited more international snack manufacturers to this event so they can experience first-hand all the innovation SNAXPO has to offer. They will be able to network, learn from thought leaders, and attend internationally-focused sessions like an expanded Latin American education program.”

Walsh says that also, for the first time, the show has launched a pre-event workshop focusing on Building Strong Business Relationships to Win New Accounts & Increase Sales.

“Geared towards exhibitors and suppliers, this 3.5-hour workshop will equip attendees with the tools they need to have their most successful SNAXPO yet,” he promises.

“Additionally, we’re rolling out the red carpet for Startup Brands, with our Startups @ SNAXPO Program. The program includes dedicated sessions with trade media, access to tailored education like discussions on how to work with co-manufacturing partners, a dedicated sampling time during the exhibit hall reception on Monday, and a New Members/First Timers reception on Sunday evening,” he comments.

Educational sessions

SNAXPO25's keynote speakers include Circana's Sally Lyons Wyatt and former University of Miami men's basketball coach Jim Larrañaga.

“We’re excited about our keynote speaker, Coach Jim Larrañaga, who will discuss building winning teams and leadership lessons learned from his decorated college basketball coaching career as the all-time winningest coach in history,” Walsh shares.

“Additionally, a SNAXPO Favorite, Sally Lyons Wyatt, global EVP and chief advisor consumer goods and foodservice insights, will discuss the latest consumer and retail trends impacting the snack category, equipping attendees with the insights and data they need to make informed decisions about their businesses,” he adds.

Courtesy of SNAC International

The conference is also bringing experts from NielsenIQ to speak about the latest trends in snacking in Latin America, along with a session on Latin American snack product development and R&D using analytics and data. Additionally, SNAC Consultant Mark Bescher, founder, Legacy Public Policy, will provide an update on the latest policy issues impacting packaging sustainability, and Martin Hahn, SNAC outside counsel, and partner, Hogan Lovells, will provide an update on the latest regulatory issues impacting snack makers, from labeling to nutrition policy.

“SNAC is also partnering with Contract Packaging Association to host the Co-Man Central Pavilion, which will showcase the industry’s leading co-manufacturers and co-packers to brands interested in exploring new partnerships. There will also be a panel discussion focusing on providing brands with the tools and tips needed to effectively source, and build lasting relationships with co-manufacturers,” Walsh finishes.

Programming

SNAXPO kicks off with the Opening Party at Ole Red Orlando on Sunday evening, an event the helps attendees hit the ground running by building new relationships, seeing existing colleagues, and making important contacts to ensure the next couple days are a success, notes Walsh.

“Prior to the Opening Party, first timers are encouraged to attend the New Member/First Timer reception, a well-attended function that helps newcomers get acquainted with industry veterans and fellow first timers. SNAC members will be on-hand to show first timers the ropes and give pro tips for how to make the event a success,” he adds.

SNAXPO will also feature a Golf Tournament at the Single Creek Golf Club on Sunday, March 30 (separate sign-up required), an annual favorite for networking and connection at a beautiful golf course, Walsh says.

Plus, attendees shouldn’t miss the Flavor Showdown, a chance to taste-test trending flavors, such as on chips and in other formats.

“In partnership with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, we’re thrilled to once again present the Flavor Showdown! SNAC’s flavor and seasoning providers will develop on-trend flavors in the savory and sweet categories, and attendees will vote for the SNAXPO Flavor of the Year in each category. The winners will be announced Tuesday, April 1,” Walsh exclaims.

Courtesy of SNAC International

“On Monday, March 31 from 4-5 p.m., there will be a reception inside the exhibit hall, allowing attendees to continue networking and relax after an energy-filled day. Our Startups will also be showcasing their innovative products to all in attendance during this reception,” he comments.

Advice for first-timers

“My top advice is to start by attending the New Members/First-Timers Reception,” Walsh shares. “This event is a great way to get acclimated, meet fellow attendees, and connect with industry professionals in a welcoming, low-pressure environment. The SNAC community is known for its warm, inclusive atmosphere, and this reception helps set the stage for building meaningful business relationships.”

Additionally, Walsh suggests newcomers take full advantage of the programming. “Attend as many sessions, breakfasts, and receptions as possible,” he advises. “One of the things that makes SNAXPO truly unique is the wealth of networking opportunities beyond the trade show floor. You never know who you’ll sit next to—it could be a future business partner, a key supplier, or a game-changing connection for your company. The more you engage, the more value you’ll gain from the experience,” Walsh finishes.