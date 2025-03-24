Snack ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsOther SnacksMeat Snacks

Greenridge Naturals introduces on-the-go snack sticks

The brand's larger-format beef offering inspired the new size.

By SF&WB Staff
Greenridge Naturals introduces on-the-go snack sticks
March 24, 2025

Greenridge Naturals has launched its latest offering: an 18-count bag of grass-fed beef sticks. The brand's top-selling larger-format beef snacks inspired the 1-oz sticks.

This product introduction follows the brand's snack stick launch last fall in CVS and C-stores throughout the country. The protein-packed beef sticks (6 g of protein per stick) retails for $27.99 per bag of 18 sticks, and can be purchased here.

Like all Greenridge Naturals products, its beef sticks are crafted with care and offer a clean label: free from MSG, soy, gluten, added nitrates, nitrites, phosphates, artificial colors, and flavors. The sticks are made with zero sugar, 49% less sodium than leading brands, and natural smoke.

Related: Greenridge Farm debuts rebrand and new name

KEYWORDS: beef sticks Greenridge

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • September 17, 2024

    Clean Label Bread Trends

    On-Demand This exclusive webinar will offer a focused look into precisely what consumers are looking for, and resources available to help producers deliver.
  • May 12, 2025

    Sweets & Snacks Expo

    Sweets & Snacks Expo is your ultimate destination for products and insights that drive results in two of retail’s most profitable categories.
View AllSubmit An Event

Related Directories

  • Reading Bakery Systems

    Reading Bakery Systems is an industry-leading manufacturer of innovative baking and process systems for the global snack food industry. At RBS, we understand the dynamic nature of the global baked snack food industry, and we work side-by-side with our customers to meet their process and product challenges with innovative thinking and high quality systems and components.

  • Leaf Brands LLC

    Leaf Brands brings the FUN back to the candy and snack industry. Founded by the Leaf family in the 1920’s, Leaf quickly became the 4th largest candy company in the US. We brought back immensely popular nostalgic products such as Astro Pops, Wacky Wafers, Bonkers! Big Buddy , tart n' tinys, and Hydrox cookies.

  • Heat and Control Inc.

    Heat and Control®, a world-leading equipment manufacturer, offers the latest technology and highest quality equipment for processing, coating, conveying, weighing, packaging, and inspecting and develops innovative solutions for production challenges for snack manufacturers globally.

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!