Upcycled Foods, Inc. and Misfits Market have launched the retailer’s first upcycled breads for its Odds & Ends private label. Created from scratch, this line meets consumers’ growing demand for nutritious and sustainable food options. Both Upcycled Certified breads feature ReGrained SuperGrain+, UP, Inc.’s flagship upcycled ingredient, blended with a signature sourdough from bakery ingredient leader, Puratos, to reportedly deliver a flavor of bright, naturally fermented notes complemented by deep, toasty undertones.

With this launch, Misfits Market and UP, Inc. continue their shared mission of reducing food waste while bringing high-quality, purpose-driven products to consumers. ReGrained SuperGrain+ emits 43% less CO₂e per pound than conventional wheat flour, making it a practical solution for brands looking to reduce Scope 3 emissions while delivering on consumer demand for more sustainable options without compromising on taste, texture, or performance.

“Incorporating upcycled ingredients into product innovation is one of the most direct and scalable ways food brands can drive sustainability. This partnership is a testament to what is possible when companies commit to reducing food waste together in a meaningful way,” says Dan Kurzrock, founder and CEO of UP, Inc. “Through our Upcycled Food Lab, we collaborate with food makers to bring these innovations to life—offering category expertise, ingredient solutions, and turning sustainability into a competitive advantage that drives growth and leadership in the future of food.”

Today, 52% of consumers report an increased awareness of the environmental impact their food choices represent and are seeking items that support a more sustainable food system. Choosing products that are made with upcycled ingredients are an easy way for consumers to make an immediate impact at the point of sale, the brand says. In fact, 57% of shoppers indicate that they intend to buy more upcycled food, and one in three are specifically interested in bakery products made from upcycled ingredients.

“Introducing upcycled breads under our Odds & Ends label is a natural evolution of Misfits Market’s commitment to reducing waste across the supply chain—delivering high-quality, purpose-driven products that give consumers a tangible way to make a positive impact,” says Morgan Drummond, senior director of private label at Misfits Market. “The team at UP, Inc. was an invaluable partner from day one, working alongside us from formulation to commercialization to bring this product to life.”

"This bread is a perfect example of how our sourdough and upcycled grains can work together to deliver depth of flavor while advancing sustainability,” says Michael Gleason, bakery product director at Puratos. “It is exciting to see our collaboration with UP, Inc. bring more delicious, responsible food choices to consumers."

The new Odds & Ends upcycled items—Multigrain Bread and Honey Wheat Bread—are exclusively available at Misfits Market. Both breads come in 24-oz package size at a retail price of $4.49.

