AI expert Steve Brown to keynote IFT FIRST

IFT has announced an addition to its IFT FIRST keynote lineup: Steve Brown, bestselling author of "The Innovation Ultimatum: How Six Strategic Technologies will Reshape Every Business in the 2020s."

Brown, who will speak Tuesday, July 15, is reportedly a leading authority on artificial intelligence, generative AI, and digital transformation whose insights will provide valuable perspective for food science professionals in today's rapidly evolving landscape.

With 25 years of experience in AI and technology, Brown has held key positions as chief evangelist at Intel and senior director at Google DeepMind. As a strategic advisor to AI startups and a BCG Luminary, his presentation will offer insights on building winning AI strategies that fuel innovation and growth in the food industry.

Early registration pricing is available through April 18. Click here to register.

