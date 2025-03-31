IngredientsSupplier NewsNew IngredientsIngredient Briefs

Domino Sugar unveils ingredient for bakers

The brand's Baker's Sugar can be used for cakes, frostings, and glazes.

March 31, 2025

Domino Sugar is launching Domino Baker’s Sugar, for professional pastry chefs and bakers. With its ultrafine grain size, this sugar reportedly dissolves quickly and blends and melts easily, making it ideal for cakes, frostings, and glazes.

Domino Baker’s Sugar delivers ultrafine grain size aerates batter more effectively, creating lighter, fluffier cakes with improved volume, the brand says. Bakers can also achieve smooth frostings and glazes, while its even dissolving properties contribute to consistent color across baked goods.

“At Domino Sugar, we’re dedicated to providing bakers with top-tier ingredients that elevate their craft to new heights,” says Paula Summers, marketing VP of Domino Sugar. “With the launch of Domino Baker’s Sugar, we’re delivering a product that can achieve outstanding functional benefits, and better performance—whether you're a professional pastry chef or a passionate home baker.”

Eleonora Lahud, senior research chef of Domino Sugar adds, “Great baking starts with precision, and Domino Baker’s Sugar makes it effortless. From perfectly aerated cakes to glossy glazes, it helps me achieve flawless texture and the best performance every time." 

Domino Baker’s Sugar, available in the Easy Baking Tub, comes in a package that features the H2R icon to guide consumers on proper recycling. It is Non-GMO Project verified and Kosher certified.

Domino Baker’s Sugar is rolling out in phases to well-known national and local retailers, as well as online.

Related: Domino Sugar predicts 2024 baking trends

