ABA visits Puratos' U.S. headquarters and innovation center

The American Bakers Association (ABA) recently welcomed a visit to the Puratos U.S. Headquarters and Innovation Center in New Jersey with Assemblyman Bill Spearman, Assemblyman Bill Moen, and their staff. The visit highlights the ABA's ongoing commitment to educating legislators, fostering meaningful connections, and showcasing the commercial baking sector's vital role in local economies and communities.

The legislative team toured the Puratos U.S. Headquarters and Innovation Center, where they received an overview of the company’s operations and the commercial baking industry. During the visit, the team discussed key topics such as sustainable packaging, building the future of the workforce through the Puratos U.S. Bakery School in Pennsauken, NJ, and expanding operations in New Jersey. These conversations highlighted how the commercial baking industry offers the type of workplaces that attract and retain top talent.

The Puratos Bakery School Foundation creates career opportunities for young people from disadvantaged backgrounds around the world, focusing on nurturing talent and passion. Since its 2014 launch, it has equipped students with professional skills to enter the baking industry. Founded in 2022, the Puratos U.S. Bakery School provides life-changing opportunities for young people in the region and introduces more skilled baking expertise into an industry that needs a sustainable pipeline of talent. It is the first Bakery School in the U.S. and was the Foundation’s seventh international location. Graduates can transition into roles within Puratos, commercial bakeries, or start their own businesses, providing the industry with skilled talent to help drive success and growth.

“ABA serves as a vital conduit, connecting our members to key officials at the state levels,” says Rasma Zvaners, VP of government relations at ABA. “We are here to support and foster strong public and private partnerships that advance the interests of the commercial baking industry, ensuring our members have the resources and relationships they need to thrive.”

"It was an honor to host Assemblyman Bill Spearman, Assemblyman Bill Moen, and their staff at our commercial bakery ingredients facility,” says Andy Brimacombe, president, Puratos U.S. & Pennant Ingredients. “Having local and state legislators engaged in conversations about the future of baking is vital to strengthening the links between our industry and the communities we serve. Through these partnerships, we aim to drive growth, innovation, and workforce development, providing the next generation with the tools they need to thrive in baking careers."

Related: ABA honors industry leaders with new award