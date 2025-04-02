Sara Lee Bread introduces half loaf line

Bimbo Bakeries' Sara Lee Bread brand is introducing its new Sara Lee Half Loaf line. This new product offering gives consumers the freshness they want and the confidence to explore new flavors, without the pressure of eating a full loaf. The Sara Lee Half Loaf line is available in three varieties: White, Honey Butter, and 9 Grain.

“At Sara Lee Bread, we understand that many customers in smaller households want to enjoy fresh, delicious bread without worrying about the waste,” says Nick Pitone, senior brand manager at Sara Lee Bread. “With our new Half Loaves, we’re delivering just that—delicious, high-quality bread in a smaller, more convenient size.”

The new Half Loaf line offers variety and convenience to busy families and smaller households. Each loaf offers a convenient, portion-controlled option, and lets consumers try multiple flavors without committing to several full loaves. This flexibility is especially great for households where different family members have varying taste preferences, the brand advises.

The new half loaves include:

Sara Lee White Bread Half Loaf: This half loaf is made with a good source of Vitamins A, D, and E.

Sara Lee Honey Butter Half Loaf: With a touch of sweetness from real honey, this variety is perfect for those who crave a little extra flavor, the brand says.

Sara Lee 9 Grain Bread Half Loaf: Packed with wholesome grains, this option is perfect for those seeking a heartier alternative with the same soft texture and great taste, the company notes.

Sara Lee Bread Half Loaves are now available in the bread aisle of Walmart and other major food retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.49.

