Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsBreadsLoaf Breads

Sara Lee Bread introduces half loaf line

The new bakery product is sized for smaller households.

By SF&WB Staff
Sara Lee Bread introduces half loaf line

Coutesy of Sara Lee Bread

April 2, 2025

Bimbo Bakeries' Sara Lee Bread brand is introducing its new Sara Lee Half Loaf line. This new product offering gives consumers the freshness they want and the confidence to explore new flavors, without the pressure of eating a full loaf. The Sara Lee Half Loaf line is available in three varieties: White, Honey Butter, and 9 Grain. 

“At Sara Lee Bread, we understand that many customers in smaller households want to enjoy fresh, delicious bread without worrying about the waste,” says Nick Pitone, senior brand manager at Sara Lee Bread. “With our new Half Loaves, we’re delivering just that—delicious, high-quality bread in a smaller, more convenient size.” 

The new Half Loaf line offers variety and convenience to busy families and smaller households. Each loaf offers a convenient, portion-controlled option, and lets consumers try multiple flavors without committing to several full loaves. This flexibility is especially great for households where different family members have varying taste preferences, the brand advises. 

The new half loaves include:

  • Sara Lee White Bread Half Loaf: This half loaf is made with a good source of Vitamins A, D, and E.
  • Sara Lee Honey Butter Half Loaf: With a touch of sweetness from real honey, this variety is perfect for those who crave a little extra flavor, the brand says.
  • Sara Lee 9 Grain Bread Half Loaf: Packed with wholesome grains, this option is perfect for those seeking a heartier alternative with the same soft texture and great taste, the company notes.

Sara Lee Bread Half Loaves are now available in the bread aisle of Walmart and other major food retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $2.49.

Grupo Bimbo S.A.B. de C.V. is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.

KEYWORDS: Bimbo Bakeries USA Sara Lee

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Related Products

See More ProductsSee More Products

Events

View AllSubmit An Event
  • April 30, 2024

    Breaking Bread: How a Century-Old Tool is Reducing Sodium Today

    On-Demand Join global expert Dr. Soo-Yeun Lee of Washington State University and Chef Aaron Andrews of Ajinomoto Health & Nutrition North America (AHN) as they share how umami and specifically, monosodium glutamate (MSG), can reduce sodium in bread and other baked goods.
  • September 17, 2024

    Clean Label Bread Trends

    On-Demand This exclusive webinar will offer a focused look into precisely what consumers are looking for, and resources available to help producers deliver.
View AllSubmit An Event

Related Directories

  • IFF

    At IFF, an industry leader in food, beverage, scent, health, and biosciences, science and creativity meet to create essential solutions for a better world. With the beauty of art and the precision of science, we partner with customers to bring scents, tastes, experiences, ingredients and solutions for products the world craves.

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!