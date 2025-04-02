IFT, ASB to host gluten-free baking webinar
Attendees will learn how quinoa, millet, and more can improve GF products.
Gluten-free baking is evolving, and staying ahead means understanding how to optimize texture, structure, and functionality. IFT and ASB are inviting industry personnel to join them for their upcoming webinar: Innovations in Gluten-Free Baking: Grains, Formulations & Emerging Ingredients, on April 9 at 11:00 a.m. ET.
Attendees will learn:
- How a multigrain blend of quinoa, millet, amaranth, and sorghum can improve gluten-free products like pan bread, pizza crust, and biscotti.
- The potential of gluten-free wheat starch as a game-changing ingredient for texture and processing efficiency.
- Practical formulation techniques to enhance hydration, stability, and structure in gluten-free doughs.
- Real-world applications for commercial-scale production from leading industry experts.
Whether you’re a commercial baker, product developer, or ingredient supplier, this session will provide valuable insights into the next generation of gluten-free baking, IFT and ASB say.
This interactive session will conclude with a live Q&A. Click here to register. The webinar is free for ASB members or $20.00 for non-members.
