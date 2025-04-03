Snack ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsTortilla Chips

Subway introduces Doritos Footlong Nachos

The nachos feature rotisserie-style chicken or steak.

By SF&WB Staff
Subway introduces Doritos Footlong Nachos

Courtesy of Subway

April 3, 2025

Subway and Doritos are collaborating to debut Doritos Footlong Nachos nationwide for a limited time.

Subway's latest footlong snack starts with Doritos Nacho Cheese flavored chips, layered with Cheddar Cheese sauce and shredded Monterey cheddar cheese, piled with jalapeno slices, diced tomatoes, and red onions, and finished with Baja Chipotle sauce. Customers can add rotisserie-style chicken or steak at no extra charge.

"Subway's newest partnership takes everything our fans love about Subway sandwiches—from quality veggies, proteins, and tasty toppings—to the next level with the cheesy flavor and iconic crunch of Doritos," says Paul Fabre, senior vice president, culinary and innovation at Subway.

"We're proud to team up with Subway to bring a bold take on the classic nachos experience by combining the bold cheesy crunch of Doritos Nacho Cheese chips and Subway's freshly prepared ingredients," says Scott Finlow, chief marketing officer, PepsiCo Away From Home.

Related: Subway, Oreo partner on footlong cookie

This article was originally posted on www.provisioneronline.com.
KEYWORDS: Doritos foodservice limited-time-only partnership PepsiCo Subway

Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!

Related Articles

Snack on the latest trends, news, and developments!

Stay in the know with Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery, the premier source of information for snack, bakery, and confectionery professionals.

JOIN TODAY!