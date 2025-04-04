Bakery ProductsNew Snack and Bakery ProductsBagels

Hero Bread launches low-carb Everything Bagels

The bagels are loaded with protein and fiber, and have only 140 calories.

By SF&WB Staff
Courtesy of Hero Bread

April 4, 2025

Joining Hero Bread's Chef-Crafted Collection is its newest product release: Everything Bagels, packed with protein and fiber, and only containing 5 g net carbs.

Similar to the brand's Classic Plain Bagels (4 g carbs, 21 g fiber, 19 g protein), the new Everything Bagels (5 g carbs, 20 g fiber, 17 g protein) skip the scooped out middle. The toasted onion and garlic bring bold flavor throughout the dough, while poppy and sesame seeds add crunch and texture, the brand says.

Hero Bagels' contain just 140 calories, and are made with a nutrient-rich blend of fava bean flour and other plant-based ingredients.

