Campbell's taps new chief digital and technology officer

The Campbell’s Company has announced the appointment of Aaron Gwinner as SVP and chief digital and technology officer, effective April 14.

Gwinner will lead Campbell’s digital transformation strategy and leverage innovative technologies to enhance the company’s agility, strengthen capabilities, and accelerate growth. He will be responsible for the overall strategy and execution of the company’s digital and information technology (IT) function. He will report to Dan Poland, Campbell’s EVP and chief enterprise transformation officer.

“Throughout a 30-year career, Aaron has a track record of driving substantial growth through advanced analytics and developing cutting-edge digital strategies,” says Poland. “I’m confident that his experience in driving digital transformation and his collaborative leadership will help us improve our ways of working and deliver top-tier performance.”

Gwinner has spent more than three decades in technology. He joins Campbell’s from Reynolds American where he was SVP and chief information officer asince 2019 and advanced the company’s strategy by leveraging the power of people, data, and technology. Before that, he spent 26 years with The Coca-Cola Company, in roles including global lead, IT Transformation, and chief information officer for digital, marketing, and public affairs where he helped accelerate and transform consumer engagement for the company’s marketing organization. He began his career by serving in the U.S. Army Signal Corps.

Gwinner earned his B.S. degree in information systems from Kennesaw State University and his MBA from Georgia State University.

