PLMA announces board chair reelection, new directors
The Private Label Manufacturers Association has reelected Kristal Sevcik to head its board.
Kristal Sevcik, vice president of business development at AmeriQual Group, has been re-elected chairperson of the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) Board of Directors.
Sevcik was first elected to the position in 2024 and now will serve a second one-year term. Through a show of hands, the members of the association accepted the slate proposed by the Nominating Committee (Jeanine Antiporek of Refresco North America and Andy Russick of Pacific Coast Producers) at PLMA’s 2025 Annual Meeting and Leadership Conference, held in Scottsdale.
Sevcik said that through resilience, innovation, and collaboration, the private label manufacturing industry has earned the trust of consumers, driving significant growth in almost every category.
“This success has been made possible through the strong partnership between retailers and manufacturers, working together to meet evolving demands,” Sevcik says. “As we continue to adapt to changing consumer preferences and sustainability goals, we are setting the stage for an even brighter and more prosperous future ahead."
Also at the meeting, two executive officers were re-elected for second one-year terms:
- Mark Cheney, Upstate Niagara Cooperative, as first vice chairperson
- Anthony Biggers, Simmons Pet Foods, as second vice chairperson
Additionally, seven new directors were elected for three-year terms from 2025-2028:
- Tarick Gamay, DreamPak LLC
- Thomas Kennedy, Rema Foods Inc.
- Jennifer Mills, Garcoa, Inc.
- Sue Predmore, Red Gold
- Josh Sowell, SunTree Snack Foods, LLC
- Jason Gucwa, Private Brands Sales & Marketing, Inc., as the broker member
- Erik Gosh, Döhler, as the supplier member
Doug Bausch of LNK International continues to serve as ex-officio.
All the appointments were effective as of April 3.
Related: PLMA inducts Private Label Hall of Fame Class of 2025
Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!