PLMA announces board chair reelection, new directors

Kristal Sevcik, vice president of business development at AmeriQual Group, has been re-elected chairperson of the Private Label Manufacturers Association (PLMA) Board of Directors.

Sevcik was first elected to the position in 2024 and now will serve a second one-year term. Through a show of hands, the members of the association accepted the slate proposed by the Nominating Committee (Jeanine Antiporek of Refresco North America and Andy Russick of Pacific Coast Producers) at PLMA’s 2025 Annual Meeting and Leadership Conference, held in Scottsdale.

Sevcik said that through resilience, innovation, and collaboration, the private label manufacturing industry has earned the trust of consumers, driving significant growth in almost every category.

“This success has been made possible through the strong partnership between retailers and manufacturers, working together to meet evolving demands,” Sevcik says. “As we continue to adapt to changing consumer preferences and sustainability goals, we are setting the stage for an even brighter and more prosperous future ahead."

Also at the meeting, two executive officers were re-elected for second one-year terms:

Mark Cheney, Upstate Niagara Cooperative, as first vice chairperson

Anthony Biggers, Simmons Pet Foods, as second vice chairperson

Additionally, seven new directors were elected for three-year terms from 2025-2028:

Tarick Gamay, DreamPak LLC

Thomas Kennedy, Rema Foods Inc.

Jennifer Mills, Garcoa, Inc.

Sue Predmore, Red Gold

Josh Sowell, SunTree Snack Foods, LLC

Jason Gucwa, Private Brands Sales & Marketing, Inc., as the broker member

Erik Gosh, Döhler, as the supplier member

Doug Bausch of LNK International continues to serve as ex-officio.

All the appointments were effective as of April 3.

