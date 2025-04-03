PLMA inducts Private Label Hall of Fame Class of 2025

The Private Label Hall of Fame Class of 2025 was inducted on April 2 at the PLMA 2025 Annual Meeting & Leadership Conference.

The Class of 2025 consists of nine men and women who were honored in one of three categories:

Private Brand Champion:

Thomas Becker, who most recently served as director of proprietary brands, Circle K

John Yannuzzi, VP of corporate brands, Powermax USA

Carolyn Boege, private brands category development manager, Ahold Delhaize USA

Private Brand Innovator:

Jeannine Buscher, co-founder and EVP of innovation, FedUp Foods

Michelle Helena Denk, director, retail division, Affinity Group

Lifetime Achievement:

Judy Albazi, president/CEO, Chase Products Co.

Juan De Paoli, who most recently served as VP of Our Brands, The Kroger Co.

Ross Purdy, VP, center store operations, K-VA-T Food Stores

Robert Snyder, former CEO, Sinco (Retired)

“Our nine-member Class of 2025 represents the best-of-the-best thought leaders and changemakers,” says PLMA President Peggy Davies. “Their commitment and dedication to private label is an inspiration to all.”

Presented by PLMA and Store Brands, the Private Label Hall of Fame was created in 2006 to recognize those who have made significant contributions in their own organizations, as well as those who have set standards of excellence and accomplishment throughout the industry.

Profiles on all inductees will be featured on StoreBrands.com and posted in the Hall of Fame section of plma.com.

