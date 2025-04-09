General Mills debuts spring, Easter treats

General Mills is debuting a lineup of seasonal treats, and bringing back some of its limited-edition spring selections.

The new Pillsbury Minecraft Seasonal Shape Cookie includes Minecraft Creeper-shaped treats—ready-to-bake (or safe to eat raw)—while consumers can play the Minecraft Mob Maze activity on the back of the box.

Other new items include:

Annie’s Sweet & Sour Fruit Twists peelable, organic Strawberry Lemonade and Green Apple Twists, made with real fruit

Annie’s Organic Chewy Chocolate Chip Sunflower Butter Bars

Returning items include:

Reese's Puffs Cereal Bunnies: sweet, crunchy bunny-shaped corn puffs made with real Reese's Peanut Butter

Pillsbury Grands Cinnamon Rolls with Peaches & Cream Flavored Icing

Pillsbury Pokémon Seasonal Shape Cookie Dough

Pillsbury Shape Seasonal Dough – Chick, Egg Cutout, Bunny

Annie's Organic Strawberry Shortcake Bunny Grahams

Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Peanut Butter and Chocolate

Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Funfett

