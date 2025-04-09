General Mills debuts spring, Easter treats
The company is also bringing back a slew of seasonal cookie doughs and more.
General Mills is debuting a lineup of seasonal treats, and bringing back some of its limited-edition spring selections.
The new Pillsbury Minecraft Seasonal Shape Cookie includes Minecraft Creeper-shaped treats—ready-to-bake (or safe to eat raw)—while consumers can play the Minecraft Mob Maze activity on the back of the box.
Other new items include:
- Annie’s Sweet & Sour Fruit Twists peelable, organic Strawberry Lemonade and Green Apple Twists, made with real fruit
- Annie’s Organic Chewy Chocolate Chip Sunflower Butter Bars
Returning items include:
- Reese's Puffs Cereal Bunnies: sweet, crunchy bunny-shaped corn puffs made with real Reese's Peanut Butter
- Pillsbury Grands Cinnamon Rolls with Peaches & Cream Flavored Icing
- Pillsbury Pokémon Seasonal Shape Cookie Dough
- Pillsbury Shape Seasonal Dough – Chick, Egg Cutout, Bunny
- Annie's Organic Strawberry Shortcake Bunny Grahams
- Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Peanut Butter and Chocolate
- Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Funfett
General Mills is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.
Looking for a reprint of this article?
From high-res PDFs to custom plaques, order your copy today!