General Mills debuts spring, Easter treats

The company is also bringing back a slew of seasonal cookie doughs and more.

By SF&WB Staff
April 9, 2025

General Mills is debuting a lineup of seasonal treats, and bringing back some of its limited-edition spring selections.

The new Pillsbury Minecraft Seasonal Shape Cookie includes Minecraft Creeper-shaped treats—ready-to-bake (or safe to eat raw)—while consumers can play the Minecraft Mob Maze activity on the back of the box.

Other new items include:

  • Annie’s Sweet & Sour Fruit Twists peelable, organic Strawberry Lemonade and Green Apple Twists, made with real fruit
  • Annie’s Organic Chewy Chocolate Chip Sunflower Butter Bars

Returning items include:

  • Reese's Puffs Cereal Bunnies: sweet, crunchy bunny-shaped corn puffs made with real Reese's Peanut Butter
  • Pillsbury Grands Cinnamon Rolls with Peaches & Cream Flavored Icing
  • Pillsbury Pokémon Seasonal Shape Cookie Dough
  • Pillsbury Shape Seasonal Dough – Chick, Egg Cutout, Bunny
  • Annie's Organic Strawberry Shortcake Bunny Grahams
  • Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Peanut Butter and Chocolate
  • Chex Mix Muddy Buddies Funfett

General Mills is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.

