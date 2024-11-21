Viral trends like holiday Pillsbury Shape stacked cookies are already making a comeback, and General Mills is celebrating the holiday season with new and returning products.

Consumers can indulge their baking desires this holiday season with new Pillsbury Ready-To-Bake Candy Cane Cookies, including ready-to-bake dough with peppermint candy cane pieces.

Other new seasonal baking goodies include:

New Pillsbury Seasonal Grinch Shape Cookie: For the first time since 2022, when Pillsbury delighted its patrons with Lisa Frank Shape Cookies, it's back with a new Shape design—this time partnering with the Grinch.

New Betty Crocker Hallmark 24 Days of Cookies: This holiday season, Betty Crocker and Hallmark are teaming up to bring consumers daily cookie recipes on BettyCrocker.com and a movie pairing by Hallmark to help with the countdown for Christmas.

Additional returning holiday favorites include:

Gingerbread Toast Crunch and limited-edition Cinnamon Toast Crunch “Cin-Gerbread House Kits”

Apple Pie Toast Crunch

Rudolph Cereal

Betty Crocker Gingerbread Cookie Mix

Pillsbury Seasonal Shape Cookies (Tree, Snowman, Elf, Reindeer)

Pillsbury Seasonal Cookie Chub (Sugar, Reese's Peanut Butter, Gingerbread)

Pillsbury Ready-To-Bake Sugar Cookie

Peanut Butter Chocolate Muddy Buddies Holiday Stocking Stuffer

