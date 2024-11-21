Viral trends like holiday Pillsbury Shape stacked cookies are already making a comeback, and General Mills is celebrating the holiday season with new and returning products.

Consumers can indulge their baking desires this holiday season with new Pillsbury Ready-To-Bake Candy Cane Cookies, including ready-to-bake dough with peppermint candy cane pieces.

 

Other new seasonal baking goodies include: 

  • New Pillsbury Seasonal Grinch Shape Cookie: For the first time since 2022, when Pillsbury delighted its patrons with Lisa Frank Shape Cookies, it's back with a new Shape design—this time partnering with the Grinch.
  • New Betty Crocker Limited-Edition Soft Baked Peppermint Sugar Cookie Mix & Soft Baked Chocolate Crinkle Cookie Mix 
  • New Betty Crocker Hallmark 24 Days of Cookies: This holiday season, Betty Crocker and Hallmark are teaming up to bring consumers daily cookie recipes on BettyCrocker.com and a movie pairing by Hallmark to help with the countdown for Christmas. 

Additional returning holiday favorites include: 

  • Gingerbread Toast Crunch and limited-edition Cinnamon Toast Crunch “Cin-Gerbread House Kits”  
  • Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch 
  • Apple Pie Toast Crunch 
  • Rudolph Cereal 
  • Betty Crocker Gingerbread Cookie Mix  
  • Pillsbury Seasonal Shape Cookies (Tree, Snowman, Elf, Reindeer) 
  • Pillsbury Seasonal Cookie Chub (Sugar, Reese's Peanut Butter, Gingerbread) 
  • Pillsbury Ready-To-Bake Sugar Cookie 
  • Peanut Butter Chocolate Muddy Buddies Holiday Stocking Stuffer 

General Mills is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.