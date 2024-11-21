Viral trends like holiday Pillsbury Shape stacked cookies are already making a comeback, and General Mills is celebrating the holiday season with new and returning products.
Consumers can indulge their baking desires this holiday season with new Pillsbury Ready-To-Bake Candy Cane Cookies, including ready-to-bake dough with peppermint candy cane pieces.
Other new seasonal baking goodies include:
- New Pillsbury Seasonal Grinch Shape Cookie: For the first time since 2022, when Pillsbury delighted its patrons with Lisa Frank Shape Cookies, it's back with a new Shape design—this time partnering with the Grinch.
- New Betty Crocker Limited-Edition Soft Baked Peppermint Sugar Cookie Mix & Soft Baked Chocolate Crinkle Cookie Mix
- New Betty Crocker Hallmark 24 Days of Cookies: This holiday season, Betty Crocker and Hallmark are teaming up to bring consumers daily cookie recipes on BettyCrocker.com and a movie pairing by Hallmark to help with the countdown for Christmas.
Additional returning holiday favorites include:
- Gingerbread Toast Crunch and limited-edition Cinnamon Toast Crunch “Cin-Gerbread House Kits”
- Sugar Cookie Toast Crunch
- Apple Pie Toast Crunch
- Rudolph Cereal
- Betty Crocker Gingerbread Cookie Mix
- Pillsbury Seasonal Shape Cookies (Tree, Snowman, Elf, Reindeer)
- Pillsbury Seasonal Cookie Chub (Sugar, Reese's Peanut Butter, Gingerbread)
- Pillsbury Ready-To-Bake Sugar Cookie
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Muddy Buddies Holiday Stocking Stuffer
General Mills is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.