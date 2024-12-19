General Mills’ lineup of products now features limited-edition packaging to help consumers get in the spirit any day of the week:

Consumers can kick off game day with a winning lineup of family-favorite cereals from Lucky Charms, Honey Nut Cheerios, Cocoa Puffs, and Trix in specially designed football packaging available at retailers nationwide. Plus, they can purchase limited-edition “Cinnamoji” Toast Crunch with new printed football cereal pieces inside.

Consumers can also purchase a Mega Bundle that includes a limited-edition Mega box of Cinnamon Toast Crunch featuring Jason Kelce packaging and a Mega bowl. The bundle will be exclusively available on Walmart.com in early January 2025.

As football families, the Kelces and the Watts know more than most about game day traditions, which is why Donna, Jason, and Kylie Kelce, along with T.J. and J.J. Watt, are teaming up to share their go-to rituals that bring that extra sideline support. Dive into General Mills’ new “Game Day” campaign to see how Jason’s perfectly arranged Lucky Charms marshmallows and J.J.’s Old El Paso taco tower ensure victory for their favorite teams.

“For the past two years, the Watt and Kelce families have been our MVPs, helping us create unforgettable experiences that connect consumers to our products in meaningful ways, from the Watt brothers’ Old El Paso taco creations, to the Kelce's one-of-a-kind Kelce Mix cereal, and Donna’s beloved Pillsbury recipes,” says Dayna Needham, manager, brand experience, portfolio and division events at General Mills. “Now, we’re inviting football fans to share their game day superstitions and traditions, to ensure everyone wins on game day.”

The new campaign reportedly brings the camaraderie—and friendly competition—of football season to life in a lighthearted new spot with a family sitcom feel.

“While we play on different sides of the ball and rep different teams, it was fun to come together with Jason to share our families’ superstitions,” says Pittsburgh linebacker T.J. Watt. “Whether that’s playing on the field or sharing Old El Paso tacos in the kitchen, we both come from families who agree that the real win is spending time together—and bringing the best snacks.”

The new campaign starring the Watts and Kelces—with surprise appearances from a lineup of General Mills’ mascots, Cinnamoji, Lucky the Leprechaun, and the Pillsbury Doughboy—will air on TV, streaming and social platforms this month. Consumers can purchase the limited-edition football-inspired General Mills products online and at retailers nationwide while supplies last.

General Mills is on the current Snack Food & Wholesale Bakery “Top 50 Snack & Bakery Companies” list. Click here to view the current “Top 50” rankings.